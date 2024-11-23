Washington Nationals May Need Nine-Figure Deal To Land Power Hitter
The Washington Nationals are one team that sounds ready to open up the checkbook this offseason.
Despite winning as many games, 71, in 2024 as they did in 2023, the front office and ownership are ready to spend. With an emerging young core, there is a lot to get excited about in the nation’s capital.
One of the players that the Nationals have been linked to consistently is Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander. He would be a great addition to the middle of their lineup as they are seeking a power upgrade.
Alas, the Nationals’ outfield is crowded. James Wood is locked into left field and fellow top prospect Dylan Crews is in right field. The unheralded but talented Jacob Young is handling center field with Gold Glove-caliber defense.
The team also added former top prospect Robert Hassell III, one of the prizes of the Juan Soto trade package from the San Diego Padres, to their 40-man roster. Daylen Lile isn’t far away from the Major Leagues either.
How would Santander fit into that mix?
He could certainly handle reps at designated hitter as his fielding is a bit shaky. When one of his teammates needs a rest he could go out in the field.
Santander could also be viewed as an answer to their hole at first base. It would be a risk playing him there given his lack of reps, but at least he has a little bit of experience playing on the dirt should they look to get creative adding as much offense to their lineup as possible.
What could it cost to bring the powerful switch-hitter to the Nationals? Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes that he has a chance to land a nine-figure deal this offseason.
“Santander is looking at a potential nine-figure deal over five years, landing somewhere in the range of the five-year, $90 million contract Masataka Yoshida signed two years ago and the six-year, $125 million deal Springer signed prior to the 2021 season," he wrote. "The best comp might be (Nick) Castellanos, who inked a five-year, $100 million deal with the Phillies before the 2022 season.”
A $20 million AAV is what one executive who spoke to Feinsand believes that the All-Star could receive. Compared to some of the other power hitters available on the market, such as first baseman Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, that could be viewed as a steal.
Washington is going to have their hands in a lot of free agency rumors over the next few weeks. While adding a power hitter is of the utmost importance, they might be better off targeting an actual first baseman, such as Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and saving some money to spend on third base or the pitching staff.