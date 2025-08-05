Washington Nationals Need To Pivot in Rebuild, Mirror Former GM’s Path to Success
The Washington Nationals have been stuck in rebuild mode since winning the 2019 World Series. Of course, the team would tell you it was worth it. But after the season, Stephen Strasburg only threw 31.1 innings in his career, Patrick Corbin was never the same and they lost Anthony Rendon. Since 2019, Washington has finished last in five out of six seasons.
After trading Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the deadline in 2021, the Nationals shipped Juan Soto off at the deadline the next year. That trade brought them CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore and James Wood, who have become the core of the team. They also received Robert Hassell III and Jarlin Susana, their number two prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
The return for Soto has proven to be one of the best young cores in baseball, with Abrams, Gore and Wood all having made All-Star teams. Add in former number two overall pick Dylan Crews, who has struggled but is still talented, and there is a lot to like about the young team. Add in Travis Syroka, their number one prospect who is hurt, and that's a good start. But in order to finish, they need to take notes from Mike Rizzo.
In the early 2010s, the Nationals were in a similar situation. With young stars Stephen Strasburg, Bryce Harper and franchise icon Ryan Zimmerman, they boasted a great young core, but needed to supplement that core to become a contender.
Enter Mike Rizzo and his roster building. The future was bright and Rizzo wanted to surround his prospects with known major league talent. Although Harper and Strasburg's first season wasn't until 2012, the former Nationals GM already had a plan in mind.
Washington signed former All-Stars Jayson Werth and Gio Gonzalez in 2010 and 2011, leading them to a 98-win season in 2012. After not making it over the hump, despite being one of the best teams in baseball, Rizzo went out and got Max Scherzer, a former Cy Young winner, in the 2014 offseason.
With a mix of free agency and building through the system, Mike Rizzo built the Nationals into a team that finished either first or second from 2012-2019, eventually winning a title.
That is the blue print the post-Rizzo Nationals should look to follow.
After firing Rizzo right before the 2025 draft where they had the first overall pick, it was the first time since 2009 that he wasn't making the decisions. After five straight losing seasons, had the game passed RIzzo by? Or was it the ownership group that had been in flux, ultimately deciding not to sell the team?
Regardless, the next regime might tell which is the case. If the ownership is still committed to winning, then the Nationals need to get to work in free agency as soon as possible.
Sure, the circumstances are different. Harper, Strasburg and Juan Soto were generational players. Hall of Famers like Max Scherzer don't hit the open market often. That fact shouldn't change the idea of bringing in veterans and established players to continue to build the roster.
After the 2024 season, the Nationals traded for Nathaniel Lowe, but he has a -0.5 bWAR. Keibert Ruiz, part of the return from the Scherzer and Turner trade, doesn't look like an everyday catcher. There is not much help in the rotation behind Gore, and they just traded their closer in Kyle Finnegan.
In the next two offseasons, big bats such as Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, Eugenio Suarez and a number of good outfielders are available after the 2025 season. After 2026, the bats continue to be strong with Brandon Lowe, Adolis Garcia, Randy Arozarena and more.
Pitching might be the more dire need for the team as currently constructed. There will be a huge starting pitcher market this offseason, starting with Dylan Cease, Zac Gallen, Framber Valdez, and even Ranger Suarez. It's more of the same for 2026, with options like Freddy Peralta, Sandy Alcantara (club option), Michael King and more.
The relief pitcher market this year will be crazy given that the top two options will be Devin Williams and Ryan Helsley.
It shouldn't be expected that the Nationals sign a talent like Max Scherzer, that was a once in a lifetime contract. But there will be plenty of options in areas of need that make sense for the Nationals to push to get. That is if ownership is on board.
Either way, a decision needs to be made quickly. Gore is arbitration-eligible next year and is a free agent in 2028. Unless they lock up the current roster long term, Abrams and Wood will likely command a lot of money as they approach free agency as young stars. They are the only two with an OPS+ above 100 in the lineup.
It's great to have a core this young and this talented. But if nothing is done about it, then it's all for nothing. The 2016 Cubs built from within, but they also went and got Jon Lester and Aroldis Chapman. The 2021 Braves went on a magical run after their trade deadline acquisitions.
It's not quite dire, but the clock is ticking. The GM and manager of the future, whoever they may be, have the hard part ready with the prospects performing. Next course of action, go get the players that will put the team over the top.
