Washington Nationals’ Present, Future at Third Base Already in Organization
Ask anyone in the Washington Nationals organization where they need help the most this season and you’ll probably receive two responses — third base and closer.
The third base situation may, ultimately, be easier to figure out.
Recently, Bleacher Report posted a piece projecting every Major League team’s five-year plan at third base. It’s a timely exercise for the Nationals, who see the position as an open question, not just this season but in the future.
The site’s five-year plan for the position aligns closely with the plan most insiders expect to develop in Washington, as the site’s plan has José Tena winning the job this season.
Tena was the payoff from last year’s trade of Lane Thomas to Cleveland. Before the trade, he played just 21 games with the Guardians, slashing .200/.263/.257/.520 with three RBI. In the minor leagues, the highly regarded prospect displayed the power most teams want from a corner infielder. He hit at least 14 home runs in three different minor league seasons. It just didn’t translate in his short audition with Cleveland.
He received more playing time in Washington, as he played in 41 games. With more time on the field his slash numbers improved — .274/.305/.363/.668 but only had three home runs and 15 RBI.
The power may come, and whether he can generate the kind of power expected at the position — teams usually want to see at least 20 home runs per season there — may determine how long he holds the position.
Bleacher Report believes Tena will only hold the job for one year. After this season, the site sees Brady House taking over the position and holding onto it in the future.
House is a prospect who could make his MLB debut this season — in fact, the Nationals may need him to do so if Tena is unable to win the job. House is outside the Top 100 prospects in the game, per Baseball America, but he is one of the key prospects in the Nationals’ future.
The 2021 first-round pick slashed .241/.297/.402/.699 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI as he earned his way to Triple-A Rochester. He’s shown the ability to generate the power needed at the position.
If it works out that way, the Nationals will be happy. Tena and House are still under team control and, if House wins the third base job, Tena is versatile enough to move around the infield.
If neither win the job, there could be another key prospect that could take the job. Last season’s first-round pick, Seaver King, is considered one of the organization’s top prospects and has the versatility to play three of the four infield positions, including third base.