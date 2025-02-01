Washington Nationals Prospect Depth Uncovered in Extended Rankings
The Washington Nationals have a handful of intriguing prospects in their farm system, even sitting outside of the Top 100 rankings.
ESPN's Kiley McDaniel recently expanded upon his prospect rankings to include the No. 101-No. 200 players as well. Along with this, he also separated them into different superlative categories as well.
There were four Nationals prospects that made it into the intial Top 100: No. 6 outfielder Dylan Crews, No. 47 third baseman Brady House, No. 53 right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana and No. 78 fellow righty Travis Sykora.
Speedy 2024 draft pick Seaver King was picked as a runner-up for the 'most likely to lead the league in stolen bases' designation.
King had a strong professional debut in the months after being drafted. He posted a .295/.367/.365 slash line with 10 stolen bases over his first 40 games.
He finished as the No. 137 overall prospect in McDaniel's rankings.
The 21-year-old has never brought much power to the plate, but his ability to get on base and his glove have made him an intriguing prospect.
Next up was southpaw Alex Clemmey, who was ranked as the No. 152 overall player. He was 'also considered' to be the most likely player to become a front-line starter at the next level.
Clemmey was the second round selection by the Nationals out of high school and flashed a lot of potential during his professional debut.
Over 25 starts, he posted a 4.58 ERA and had a K/9 of 12.0. His control has struggled, but he has the makings of an elite pitcher.
The 19-year-old has a fastball that is approaching triple digits and pairs it with a devastating curveball.
He's a few years away, but should be able to stick at starter.
Someone that may need to make a move to the bullpen, though, is right-handed pitcher Cade Cavalli.
Cavalli was the No. 175 prospect in the rankings. Interestingly, given that he has always been a starter, he was a runner-up in the 'mostly likely to become an elite closer' category.
The Oklahoma native was Washington's first round pick in the 2020 draft. He had a nice start to his time in the minors, but injury troubles have kept him from making the full-time jump to MLB.
He looks to be healthy for the first time since 2022, though, and could finally be in line to make an impact.
As someone that is a high-strikeout pitcher that has always struggled with control, some believe that a move to the bullpen could make him elite in a closing role.