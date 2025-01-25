Washington Nationals Star Overtaken as Best Prospect in Major Leagues
The Washington Nationals have had a youth movement in recent years and still have some fun talent at the top of their farm system.
MLB Pipeline recently released their initial Top 100 prospect rankings and it was not very kind to the Nationals.
Not only did their top prospect lose his status as the number player in the pipeline, but third baseman Brady House was dropped out of the rankings completely. Overall, they still had three prospects make the top 100.
Here is where those three players finished:
4. OF Dylan Crews
Crews ended the year in the top overall spot in the pipeline, but fell a few spots start 2025. Roki Sasaki obviously took the No. 1 ranking, but Boston Red Sox outfielder Romany Anthony and Minnesota Twins star Walker Jenkins jumped in front, too.
Perhaps the 22-year-old's weak MLB debut played a role in his fall. He posted just a .218/.288/.353 slash line with three home runs and 12 stolen bases.
Still, the fourth spot is still a great ranking for him and there should be plenty of hype surrounding his next campaign.
70. RHP Travis Sykora
Sykora was a third-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft and his first professional season has people very excited for his future.
He ended the last season as the No. 84 prospect, so a 14-point rise is promising.
During his first professional campaign, the 20-year-old posted a 2.33 ERA over 85 innings of work. He struck out 129 batters and walked just 27.
The 6-foot-6 hurler has hit the ground running professionally and is ahead of schedule. He should be starting for Washington within just a few short years. He is an absolute steal for being a third-round pick.
79. RHP Jarlin Susana
Susana is maybe the most exciting pitcher in the farm, even if his numbers weren't exactly as good as Sykora's. They were still great, just in a different way.
The former international signing had a 4.34 ERA over 103.2 innings of work, but that doesn't tell the whole story. He struck out a whopping 157 batters last season. With his electrifying fastball, though, some control issues have shown. He has averaged a career 4.6 BB/9, which is a little high for a starter.
The 20-year-old finished last year as the No. 90 prospect, so he also had a great rise. He and Sykora are very exciting 6-foot-6 youngsters that have been great surprises down on the farm.