Washington Nationals Rookie Prospect Looks Like Real Deal in First Three Games
Things are largely a disaster for the Washington Nationals right now, dropping 11 straight games and sitting on the brink of being swept by the historically awful Colorado Rockies.
While the season is on the brink of turning into a complete disaster, the Nationals are also one of the youngest teams in baseball and trying to figure out how to win consistently in Major League Baseball.
One of those youngsters has just made his debut this week, and while the wins have obviously not come, the organization's No. 3 prospect in 22-year-old third baseman Brady House looks like the absolute real deal three games into his career.
With another two hits on Wednesday night, House has now collected four in three games and is slashing .364/.462/.364 with two walks, a stolen base, and just one strikeout along with an RBI as well.
It's a very small sample size in just 13 plate appearances, but House has also shown some real plate discipline after it was seen as a red flag for him throughout his time in the minor leagues.
In Triple-A this season, House displayed some serious potential as a power hitter and gave the Nationals no choice but to call him up by slashing .304/.353/.519 with 13 home runs and 41 RBI over 65 games.
He did however strike out 75 times after recording 143 K's the season prior in 129 games across Double-A and Triple-A.
If House can improve on one of the hardest aspects of being a hitter after he enters the big leagues, the sky is going to be the limit as to the kind of player he's going to be at this level.
Nobody needs to be rolling out the red carpet for House to be a perennial All-Star just yet, but as far as encouraging starts go, it's tough to ask for a whole lot more than what he has done over his first three games.
If the hot start is more than just a hot start and emblematic of the kind of player House is going to be for the Nationals, Washington might have just found their third baseman of the future.
