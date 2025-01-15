Washington Nationals Set Reporting Dates for Spring Training Workouts
The Washington Nationals haven’t had a winning season since they won their only World Series back in 2019.
Five straight losing seasons. In fact, the Nats have won 71 games each of the last two seasons.
But there’s hope that Washington now has enough talent, along with enough targeted signings and trades, to get back above .500 and start contending in the NL East.
That starts with spring training in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Tuesday, the Nats revealed when pitchers, catchers and the full squad will report.
Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12.
This offseason the Nationals have limited their starting pitching expenditures to Michael Soroka, who signed a one-year deal for $9 million, and Trevor Williams, who returns on a two-year deal worth $14 million.
If that’s it, then the pair serve as the backstop for a young rotation led by MacKenzie Gore.
The big news in the bullpen was Washington non-tendering their closer, Kyle Finnegan. Right now, Washington doesn’t have a clear closer, though Jose A. Ferrer may get the first shot at the job.
The Nationals drafted Evan Reifert in the Rule 5 Draft and recently signed Jorge Lopez to a one-year deal.
Catcher is far more settled, as the Nationals still have young star Keibert Ruiz behind the dish, with Drew Millas expected to back him up.
Position players will report on Feb. 18.
The Nationals have budding young stars in second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. and shortstop C.J. Abrams. In the outfield, there is rookie Dylan Crews in right field, Jacob Young in center field and James Wood in left field.
Washington made two notable moves. First, the Nationals traded pitcher Robert Garcia to Texas for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The Nationals also signed utility man Amed Rosario.
Washington will play its first spring training game against the Houston Astros on Feb. 22, as the two teams share their facility and played at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. After that, the Nats host the Mets in a split-squad game.
Washington will open the regular season at Nationals Park when they host the Philadelphia Phillies on March 27.