Washington Nationals Starter Can’t Overcome Defensive Mistake in Latest Start
Jake Irvin of the Washington Nationals faced the New York Mets on Sunday, aiming to maintain his scoreless innings streak in his fourth spring start. However, he couldn’t quite overcome a defensive mishap.
The day began with an error by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, allowing Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor to reach base. Irvin’s situation highlighted a recurring issue for the Nationals. Less than average defense and a pitcher with chances to minimize the damage.
The following batter, Mark Vientos, launched a 2-2 cutter with an exit velocity of 106.2 mph, sending the ball 398 feet to center field for a two-run home run and a 2-0 Mets lead. This was quickly followed by a 106.5 mph single from Pete Alonzo and a 98.4 mph double by Jeff McNeil.
Irvin managed to settle down, striking out the next two batters, Tyrone Taylor and Alexander Canario.
Just one out away from limiting the damage, Irvin walked Luis De Los Santos. Jackson Reetz then cleared the bases with a three-run home run to left off a cutter that caught too much of the plate.
With a pitch count on his mind, manager Dave Martinez replaced Irvin with Marquis Grissom Jr.
Irvin returned to the mound in the top of the second and pitched 2.2 more innings, allowing two walks and recording two strikeouts before reaching his pitch limit.
Irvin’s final line showed 3.1 innings pitched, six runs (one earned) allowed, four hits (including two home runs), three walks and three strikeouts.
In total, Irvin threw 81 pitches: 19 four-seam fastballs (23%) with an average velocity of 92.9 mph proStuff+ of 112; 30 curveballs (37%) at 78.9 mph and a proStuff+ of 97; 16 sinkers (20%) at 92.0 mph and a proStuff+ of 92; seven cutters (9%) at 88.8 mph and a proStuff+ of 81; six changeups (7%) at 86.7 mph and a proStuff+ of 92; and three sliders (4%) at 85.6 mph and a proStuff+ of 98.
The numbers paint a picture that Irvin did not pitch poorly, but when given the opportunity to get out of the inning only allowing two runs and keeping the Nationals in the game, he wasn’t able to.
The main culprit for this Nationals team is inferior defense. Irvin is not going to blow hitters away with his velocity or exploding breaking pitches. He must pitch to contact to be successful. He is not the only pitcher on the Nats’ staff that pitches in this fashion.
The defense must improve from its 29th ranking in defensive efficiency in 2024. If not, it doesn’t matter who is pitching.
As for Irvin, chalk it up to learning in March. It is likely he will face a similar scenario come April.