Washington Nationals Still Listed Among Superstar Free Agent's Best Fits
The Washington Nationals knew coming into the offseason that they wanted to spend money. How they have handled things with their roster to this point has only proven how serious they were.
After non-tendering closer Kyle Finnegan, there isn’t a single player on the roster right now making more than $5 million in 2025. With veterans such as Patrick Corbin, Trevor Williams and Joey Gallo hitting free agency, general manager Mike Rizzo is working with virtually an entirely clean slate.
There is a lot of wiggle room when it comes to spending and several free agents who would fill voids on the roster.
Of course, the No. 1 player the entire fan base would love to see them land is Juan Soto.
The star right fielder, who began his career with the Nationals, put together an incredible campaign with the New York Yankees. He and Aaron Judge combined to be one of the most production single-season duos in baseball history.
Set to hit the market, Soto is in line to receive a massive payday. There are some analysts who believe that he could agree to a contract that averages $50 million annually based on his age, track record and future production projections.
His free agency is one everyone will be paying attention to, as he could be the first domino to fall and get the hitters' market rolling. Alas, Washington isn’t expected to be in the running.
According to recent reports, five teams are serious suitors for the four-time All-Star and the Nationals weren't listed among them.
However, some MLB experts do believe that his former team is still among the best fits for him in free agency. Over at The Athletic, the Nationals were one of four franchises, along with the Yankees, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, to be mentioned.
“It's really not since Alex Rodriguez in 2001 that a free agent has hit the open market this young and this accomplished," per the site. "And it helps that Soto is coming off the best season of his career and a remarkable postseason that showcased all he can do in the batter’s box.”
Not surprisingly, he was the consensus No. 1 free agent available on their Big Board.
The fit, of course, is Soto would be a perfect complement to the young roster the Nationals have built. Yes, he would displace a young outfielder. But the return from that, statistically, would be massive. Soto gets on base, can hit for power and average and has a solid glove.
Fit is one thing. Reality is another. While all signs point to that not happening, nothing is set in stone until he puts pen to paper on a new contract.
His championship experience from the 2019 World Series team would be a great addition, as there isn’t a single player from that squad who remains with the franchise.