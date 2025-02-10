Washington Nationals Top Prospect Embodies Franchise's Defensive Philosophy
As the clock ticks for pitchers and catchers to report for the upcoming 2025 season, for teams like the Washington Nationals, there are more aspects to consider than the list of the remaining free agents.
Much attention has been paid to a handful of prospects who are looking to either make their debut in 2025 or build on their 2024 brief experiences. Players like C.J Abrams, Dylan Crews and James Wood are expected to contribute to this year’s campaign.
The Nationals are following a path of building the farm system through the middle where position is not a final priority, focusing on athletic ability over strict positional needs.
Washington’s fifth ranked prospect Seaver King fits that mold to perfection.
King has played center field and third base, but his natural position is shortstop, and the Nationals are giving him a shot at sticking there defensively.
One might think, why play him at shortstop when you have Abrams? He is also blocked in the outfield, because of Crews and Wood?
Positions normally work themselves out over time and there has never been an organization with too many good athletic players in their system.
King’s path to prospect status isn’t the normal bonus baby tale.
He was far from a big-time prospect coming out of high school in his hometown of Athens, Ga. He was un-recruited by Division I programs. His only path led to Division II Wingate College in North Carolina, where King was not planning to use Wingate as a stepping stone.
Well at least not at first, on an “ACC Baseball Etc.” podcast King explained, “Definitely stepping on campus [at Wingate], I was committed to be there for four years, kind of be the normal college baseball player, play there four years and go get a job,”
After adding some muscle weight to his slender frame, King dominated Division II with his bat garnering the South Division MYP of the Valley league after his sophomore season.
His breakout moment came with Collegiate Team USA in the summer of 2022, where he impressed scouts by producing in a lineup filled with top-10 Division I prospects.
King’s journey led him to the transfer portal where he joined the Wake Forrest Deamon Deacons, another team stacked with MLB prospects. King once again proved he was more than worthy that he belonged.
His numbers at Wake were impressive – hitting .308 with 16 home runs, 64 RBIs and a .954 OPS. Offensive production is imperative, but displaying his athletic ability playing four positions during the season helped King solidify himself at the top of the MLB draft.
The future National shows off a compact, repeatable swing path with sneaky power. The ball jumps off his bat, thanks to his fast hands and balanced bottom half.
Washington surprised many by selecting King with the 10th overall selection in the 2024 draft. The selection emphasized building through the middle of the defense approach.
King made his pro-debut in Fredericksburg, where he hit a solid .295. Though he did not hit a home run last season, which may raise some eyebrows, his exit velocities are above average and power typically develops later in a middle infielder's progression.
While the Nationals are not projected to challenge for the division title in a loaded NL East, there are many players to follow their progress throughout the season.
The Nats have already proved Championship teams can be built from within. The goal is to continue to add talent to the mix, keeping an eye on King in 2025.