Watch: Nationals All-Star James Wood Gets Waffle House Delivery
Washington Nationals slugger James Wood’s first appearance in the All-Star game home run derby didn’t result in a title. But he created some buzz pre-derby.
During media day on Monday, he was asked what he would do with the prize money if he won the derby. He told reporters that he would “…probably go to Waffle House.”
That music to the ears of the people of Atlanta, Ga. Waffle House was founded in Avondale Estates, Ga., and is headquartered in Norcross, just outside of Atlanta. At one time the Atlanta Braves had a Waffle House in the ballpark.
Now, there are more than 2,000 nationwide.
On Tuesday, as he walked the red carpet and made his way into Truist Park for pre-game, he was greeted with a special delivery — Waffle House.
“First, we got you Waffle House because we saw you wanted to go [if you won],” the cameraperson said to Wood. “But we thought you deserved it anyway.”
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh won the Home Run derby beating Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero in the final.
Wood was eliminated in the first round after he hit 16 home runs. He hit six home runs in his final eight swings and hit two additional home runs during his bonus time. He hit one home run 486 feet, the longest home run in a derby outside of Coors Field since Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 488-foot shot in 2019.
Wood is making his first All-Star game appearance, along with teammate, pitcher MacKenzie Gore.
Wood was among the Top 10 vote-getters in the outfield for the starting lineup but did not advance past phase one voting. Earlier this week he committed to participating in the home run derby. That always isn’t a precursor to being selected for the game, but Wood’s credentials were too hard to ignore for a back-up selection.
After the first half of the season Wood slashed .278/.381/.534 with a .915 OPS. He has 13 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 69 RBI.
