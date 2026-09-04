4 Things That Stood Out During Nationals' 10-Game Homestand

The Washington Nationals finished their 10-game homestand with a whimper against the Atlanta Braves. But overall, it was a successful stretch for a team that had struggled throughout August.

The Nationals faced the Colorado Rockies for four games before welcoming in the Miami Marlins for four. Then, they finished up with a quick two-game matchup against the Braves. Washington won six out of those 10 contests, and they flashed a little bit of everything throughout that stretch.

Because of that, there were plenty of things that took place over the course of 10 consecutive days. However, there were four things that really stood out.

Erik Tolman Looks Like a Key Bullpen Arm

Washington Nationals pitcher Erik Tolman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals have not been shy when it comes to their pitching staff, as they have shuffled the deck throughout the year. Rookie left-hander Erik Tolman got the call on Aug. 19, and he has not disappointed during his time in The Show.

Washington didn't utilize the 27-year-old until Aug. 22. But manager Blake Butera didn't hesitate to bring him in during the homestand, as Tolman made four appearances across those 10 games.

While the sample size for the lefty is small, he flashed some impressive stuff with four scoreless outings where he gave up just two hits, two walks and seven strikeouts across 5 2/3 innings pitched. He also had a memorable career-first, as he was inserted into the game on Aug. 31 against the Marlins in a bases loaded, no-out jam. He proceeded to get out of that before he struck out the side in the ninth inning to record his first MLB save.

If Tolman can continue to perform in this fashion coming down the final stretch of the season, then he's going to be a key part of this bullpen unit going forward due to his high-end stuff.

Luis Perales Has Plenty of Work To Do

Washington Nationals pitcher Luis Perales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the other end of the spectrum is right-handed pitcher Luis Perales.

The top prospect -- ranked No. 12 in Washington's farm system by MLB Pipeline -- finally made his long-awaited major league debut during this homestand. Unfortunately, it was not anything to write home about, as Perales gave up seven earned runs across two outings and three innings pitched. Command has been an issue with four walks, and he's been tagged for seven hits. It's clear there is talent there, however. The 23-year-old has recorded five strikeouts and has graded well in Stuff+ metrics. But this is not what people envisioned from the high-ceiling pitcher.

Add in the fact that Jake Bennett -- who the Nationals traded to acquire Perales this past winter -- has been performing well for the Boston Red Sox this season, and there is going to be a spotlight on Perales throughout his career.

He has time to turn things around. But this was not a good first showing by the right-hander.

Daylen Lile Is Red-Hot

Washington Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's late in the major league season, which means it's time for Daylen Lile to heat up. And that's exactly what has been taking place the past couple of weeks.

During this 10-game homestand, Lile slashed .424/.524/1.000 with five home runs, two doubles, a triple and 14 RBIs. He had a ridiculous wRC+ of 287, which is almost three times the league average mark of 100. And with James Wood on the injured list for nine out of the 10 games and with CJ Abrams struggling, Lile's offensive explosion came at the perfect time for Washington.

Right now, everything is about finishing strong for the Nationals so they can put a bow on what has been an otherwise successful season under the leadership of this new regime. If Lile can continue to perform the way he did throughout this homestand, then there's a good chance that will happen.

Cade Cavalli Cements Himself as Team's Ace

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cade Cavalli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as Cade Cavalli is healthy, this is going to be his starting rotation for the foreseeable future. He has been sensational this season for Washington, as he's battled some early challenges and has come out looking like a bonafide ace at the big league level.

During this homestand, that was no different.

Following a disheartening sweep on the road against Miami, Cavalli was handed the ball to get this crucial home stretch started against Colorado on Aug. 24. He put an end to the skid with six innings of two-run ball where he struck out seven and walked one. Then, on Aug. 29 against the Marlins, he set the tone early with a dominant showing. He had a no-hitter through four innings with eight strikeouts. And if he didn't get hit by a comebacker that forced the Nationals to pull him from the game, then he might have pursued some history after he previously flirted with a no-hitter on Aug. 13.

Across his two starts during this homestand, Cavalli posted a 1.80 ERA. He had 15 strikeouts to four walks across 10 innings pitched, and did what an ace is supposed to do for his team: stop a losing skid and set the tone for the game.

The future looks bright for Cavalli, and Washington appears to be in good hands with him leading this rotation as they try to build things around him.