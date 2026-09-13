Andrew Alvarez Should Be in Nationals' Staring Rotation Next Season

The Washington Nationals aren't going to make the playoffs for the seventh year in a row, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything to play for during the final stretch of the season.

The decision makers are in evaluation mode, as all things are on the table when it comes to how this roster is going to look ahead of the 2027 campaign. The move to option Clayton Beeter to Triple-A was the latest example of that, and it's evident that roles are up for grabs.

However, there are two on the pitching staff that should be secured, as left-hander Andrew Alvarez should be in the starting rotation alongside ace Cade Cavalli on Opening Day.

Andrew Alvarez Has Become Key Starting Pitcher Nationals Can Build Around

Washington Nationals pitcher Andrew Alvarez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The profile of Alvarez is an interesting one.

He was a 12th-round pick. He was never considered a top 30 prospect in Washington's farm system by MLB Pipeline. He doesn't have overwhelming strikeout stuff. And he won't stand out with anything he does from a physical standpoint on the mound. But through 28 career major league outings (20 starts), he owns a 3.16 ERA. His ERA+ is 37 points above the league average mark of 100.

And because of that, he should be a staple in the starting rotation going forward, especially after what he did in his last outing on Sept. 12.

Alvarez twirled a gem when his team needed it. Coming off a win that snapped a seven-game losing streak, the 27-year-old threw seven shutout innings where he gave up just one hit and struck out eight. While he did walk four batters, he worked out of those jams. And now, with almost 100 innings of sample size, it's clear that Alvarez should be a starting pitcher for the Nationals.

Across 98 2/3 innings as a big league starter, the lefty owns a 3.01 ERA. He's held opponents to a .205 batting average and a .299 slugging percentage. While his 11.4% walk rate is higher than one would like for a pitcher with a 22% strikeout rate, it's hard to argue with the results he's gotten throughout his career thus far. And based on what Washington has dealt with in their pitching staff the past few years, they should prioritize results.

With Alvarez penciled into the starting rotation alongside Cavalli, that leaves three spots up for grabs heading into 2027. Those could be filled by players on the current roster, in the minors or even through some free agency signings or trades.

But based on what Alvarez has done as a starter in the majors, he should have a spot in the rotation no matter what takes place this winter.