Nationals in Full-On Evaluation Mode as They Prepare for Important Developmental Winter

The Washington Nationals aren't going to make the playoffs this year, but what they showed at times throughout the 2026 season gives some hope that a postseason berth could be coming soon.

After years of limited offense, they performed like one of the best in Major League Baseball. Their farm system, which had been one of the worst in the sport, is now considered one of the brightest in baseball with superstar-level prospects littered throughout their pipeline. And in just one season under this new regime, multiple players have had career-best showings, which is a great sign for what could take place in Washington D.C. for the next decade.

However, to get to the point where the Nationals are the envy of the MLB like president of baseball operations Paul Toboni wants, this organization has a lot of work to do to ensure their players reach their respective ceilings. And that starts now as evaluations are fully in effect to close this campaign.

Blake Butera Explains What the Nationals Are Evaluating

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manager Blake Butera did not shy away from sharing what Washington is paying attention to in the final stages of the 2026 season. They are in evaluation mode as they get prepared for a monster winter where development is going to be key.

"We've had a chance to look at some guys this year and say, 'Hey, if this guy could add 2 mph, he'd be X amount better,'" Butera said, per MLB.com. "And if this guy could just add like a little bit more bat speed, he'd be this much better. Part of our job this year was to really look at who could benefit from these things."

Rosters expanding from 26 to 28 men has helped. That allowed the Nationals to promote former top prospect Yohandy Morales and right-handed pitcher Jared Simpson for their major league debuts. No. 12-ranked prospect Luis Perales was previously called up for his MLB debut, and No. 9-ranked prospect Jackson Kent is currently in the rotation. Right-handed pitcher Riley Cornelio was also recalled to the big league roster, which has made this group for Washington even younger.

In fact, 29-year-old Matt Waldron is the oldest pitcher on their active roster, which points to how important this offseason is for both the organization as a whole when it comes to development, as well as how key this winter is for the entire pitching staff considering how young they are in their careers.

Nationals Set to Build Personalized Training Programs

Washington Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals are not going to put their players through a one-size-fits-all training regimen, though. They have a specific plan for each individual, and that should hopefully help maximize their ceilings while limiting their likelihoods of getting injured.

Butera added that they are going to work with the strength and conditioning program to make sure they are putting their pitchers through a velocity program at the right time for their respective bodies. And when evaluating stuff on the hitting side of things, they are going to factor in how many at-bats the player had so they don't increase wear and tear.

All of this is something that modern baseball operations departments do, so Washington isn't necessarily breaking any ground by going about things in this fashion. However, this is another example of how the Toboni regime is reshaping this organization, and the hope is there will be a massive payoff when that time comes.

In the meantime, the Nationals are going to continue evaluating whoever they can -- both in the majors and minors -- as they get set for a an important offseason. And after that, the work really will begin.