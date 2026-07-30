Diamondbacks Among Suitors Interested in Nationals Star Luis Garcia Jr.

With the trade deadline around the corner, things are in flux for the Washington Nationals.

Once viewed as a team that would sell their best assets, they played their way into buying potential. And after flipping breakout infielder Curtis Mead to the Boston Red Sox for 24-year-old left-handed starter Connelly Early, more moves are expected to come that sees the Nationals both buy and sell.

But who exactly they would be willing to part with isn't clear anymore. Washington is reportedly looking to extend Foster Griffin now after previous talks stalled. And they also are no longer listening to trade offers on Luis Garcia Jr., according to the latest update.

That isn't going to stop teams from trying to pry players away from the nation's capital, though. And according to The Athletic (subscription required), the Arizona Diamondbacks are eyeing Garcia.

Diamondbacks Looking to Upgrade First Base With Luis Garcia Jr.

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"Washington Nationals first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. is drawing considerable interest on the trade market, looming as a particular fit for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are seeking to upgrade at the position," The Athletic reported.

It's been known that contenders around the league have circled Garcia as someone they would like to add. He's in the midst of a career-best season as a slugging first baseman who punishes right-handed pitching, and he has another year of club control remaining after this season. Players like that aren't available to be acquired often, and that's why he's become so coveted at this stage of the year.

The Nationals should be able to take advantage of that in what's expected to be a seller's market. However, because they are in the midst of a playoff race, it sounds like Washington is not chomping at the bit to move Garcia, which would mean they'd have to be blown away by an offer to part ways with the 26-year-old.

When it comes to the Diamondbacks' chances to get that done, they might not have the ammunition. FanGraphs and Baseball America both rank Arizona's farm system in the middle of the pack, with Baseball America listing only three of their prospects -- outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 23), second baseman Demetrio Crisantes (No. 59) and shortstop Kayson Cunningham (No. 90) -- in the top 100.

Regardless, it's clear that Garcia has become a sought-after player around the league. And as contenders try to upgrade their rosters before the Aug. 3 deadline, the Nationals could be offered something that ultimately forces them to trade away the slugger, even though they are no longer shopping him around.