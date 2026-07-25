Extension Talks Between Nationals, Foster Griffin Reportedly 'Fizzled Quickly'

The Washington Nationals remain in the playoff picture.

Sitting three games out of the final NL wild card spot with a 52-52 record entering Saturday's contest, the next week is extra-important when it comes to what the organization ultimately decides to do ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Right now, there is a provisional plan in place to trade for established big league players to help with their postseason push. That could change depending on what takes place before Aug. 3. But as it currently stands, the Nationals are prepared to both buy and sell.

Who Washington might trade away isn't clear. But based on this bit of information from Joel Sherman of The New York Post (subscription required), it seems like Foster Griffin is almost assuredly going to get dealt.

Nationals, Foster Griffin Can't Work Out Extension

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's because the insider reported that extension talks between the two sides "fizzled quickly."

There was a previous report that indicated the Nationals were considering holding onto the star left-hander for the remainder of the season while trying to lock him into a long-term extension. But after the year he's had so far -- 2.68 ERA and 158 ERA+ across 20 starts -- it appears like he and his agent are content to become a free agent and hit the open market.

In all likelihood, that means it will be a one-and-done for Griffin in Washington. Because of that, he now is No. 1 on the list of players who are likely to be sold by the front office ahead of the deadline, as the All-Star should be able to net a high-end prospect or two from a contender that is looking to fortify their starting rotation.

Sherman added a tidbit to his report that makes it seem like Griffin will be shopped, as the insider stated Griffin "is available" in trade conversations. That probably doesn't come as a surprise to teams around the league. He has been given high odds of being traded ever since his strong play continued into the summer, with executives believing he was guaranteed to be dealt.

Of course, there's a chance that Griffin and the Nationals come to terms on an extension that would keep him in the nation's capital for the near future. However, the chance of that happening before Aug. 3 is slim. As a result, it seems like a certainty that president of baseball operations Paul Toboni is going to use the lefty to add pieces for the rebuild while he also brings in some outside help for their playoff push.