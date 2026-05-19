Dylan Crews Is Back With Nationals After They Make Flurry of Roster Moves

Dylan Crews is back with the Washington Nationals.

That was reported to be the case following their game on Monday night against the New York Mets. But on Tuesday, the Nationals made it official that the second overall pick of the 2023 draft will be back with the big league squad after he began this season in Triple-A.

Crews' promotion came amidst a flurry of roster moves. It was revealed that starting third baseman and former top prospect Brady House had been optioned to Rochester. But sending him down and bringing Crews up wasn't the only shuffle that Washington made, as outfielder Joey Wiemer was also sent to Triple-A while first baseman Andres Chaparro was recalled for his third stint in the nation's capital this year.

Dylan Crews Gets Another Shot in the Majors

Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The headliner is the fact that Crews is getting another opportunity in the majors. It was shocking when he was optioned to Triple-A to start the season despite his struggles last year and during spring training. But that decision showed that this new regime is not afraid to make tough choices when it comes to the development of their players.

Whether that time on the farm will benefit Crews will be determined, but there were some positive signs that his approach at the plate had improved during his stint with Rochester. In an ideal world, the 24-year-old was able to make the requisite adjustments so he can become an impact player for Washington and the franchise cornerstone they envisioned when he was drafted. But if that isn't the case, it's clear the organization won't shy away from sending him back down if that's necessary.

Joey Wiemer Fizzled Out

Washington Nationals outfielder Joey Wiemer | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Wiemer was the star of the show for the Nationals at the beginning of the season. He made some franchise and MLB history with the incredible start he had to his campaign. But unfortunately for him, that was not sustainable.

The 27-year-old, who was a former top prospect in his own right, has slashed .192/.364/.423 in his last 15 games with just one homer and seven RBIs. In the month of May, he's been even worse with a slash line of .133/.350/.26, just two extra-base hits and four RBIs.

When Crews started to heat up in Triple-A and Wiemer continued to struggle at the plate, it seemed like only a matter of time before the two were swapped between the MLB and Triple-A rosters. Now, in the midst of their series against the New York Mets, that change has been made. And it's unclear if or when Wiemer will be back in bigs this season.