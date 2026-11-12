Dylan Crews Reportedly Isn't the Only Nationals Outfielder Garnering Trade Interest

With the general managers' meetings taking place, there has been quite a bit of information reported about the Washington Nationals.

The first one that created national headlines was the fact that previous No. 2 overall pick Dylan Crews is generating trade interest from teams around the league. The former top prospect has largely been a bust during his professional career, and with Jacob Young getting an extension from the Nationals to start this offseason, there are questions about Crews' future going forward.

Then, a massive bit of news was shared when it comes to the front office's thinking on CJ Abrams. Despite teams eyeing him for a possible blockbuster addition, Washington is seemingly planning on holding onto him for the 2027 campaign.

With Abrams getting taken off the table barring a monster offer being presented to president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, front offices across the majors reportedly have their sights set on another Nationals outfielder in the trade market.

Daylen Lile Garnering Trade Interest

Washington Nationals left fielder Daylen Lile | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Several teams have also expressed interest in Nationals outfielder Daylen Lile, though one rival executive said they got the impression that to actually move him, the Nationals would "need to be blown away,'" reported Spencer Nusbuam of The Athletic (subscription required).

There are two main things to unpack from that report.

The first is that Daylen Lile is a trade target for teams around the league. That is notable. The previously under-the-radar prospect broke out to conclude the 2025 season when he tore up the second half of the year to earn a fifth place NL Rookie of the Year finish, but he ended with an OPS+ under the league average of 100 during the 2026 season.

Still, Lile took massive leaps forward in the field, as he was a Gold Glove finalist in left. And at the age of 23, the sky is the limit for what he can accomplish as a two-way player. Because of that, it's not surprising to hear that teams around the league would be interested in acquiring him. However, the second part of Nusbaum's statement also shouldn't come as a surprise, either.

Lile is someone Washington wants to build around. He's proven that he can be a key contributor for this ballclub, whether it's on the offensive end like in 2025 or in the field like he showed during 2026. If he can put it all together, then he could become one of the best all-around outfielders in the sport. Pairing that ceiling with the superstar upside of James Wood is something the Nationals should try to lock in for the long term.

Toboni would be foolish not to listen to offers for Lile. But the likelihood of Lile getting traded is very slim, as it should be.