Foster Griffin Makes Franchise History in Nationals Series Win Over Athletics

After a blowout win to open their weekend series that was followed up by a blowout loss, the Washington Nationals entered the finale against the Athletics needing a win to secure a series victory.

Luckily for them, Foster Griffin was handed the ball.

The left-hander -- who was coming off his first-career All-Star appearance where he had a great showing in the Midsummer Classic -- was incredible for the Nationals once again. Griffin tossed seven innings of one-run ball in what was a 5-2 win for Washington. That performance not only secured a crucial victory for his team, but it also allowed Griffin to make some franchise history.

Foster Griffin Etches His Name Into History Books

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By giving up just one earned run during Sunday's outing, Griffin set the franchise record (2005-present) for the most consecutive starts (eight) with one run allowed or fewer, per an announcement from the team.

Considering the star pitchers who have laced it up for the Nationals -- Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Jordan Zimmerman and Gio Gonzalez, among others -- this is a notable record to hold. Griffin is now also tied with Pedro Martinez for the most consecutive starts in Nationals/Expos history with one run allowed or fewer, as Martinez accomplished that feat from Sept. 19, 1996 - May 6, 1997.

This is yet another feather in the cap for Griffin, who has been sensational in his return to Major League Baseball after spending the previous three seasons in Japan pitching for the Yomiuri Giants in Nippon Professional Baseball. He now sits with an ERA of 2.68 through 20 starts, which now puts him tied for No. 9 amongst big league starters.

Griffin's masterful outing on Sunday proved why manager Blake Butera's decision to shuffle the rotation leading into the second half of the year was so crucial, as Washington was able to win this series over the Athletics because both Cade Cavalli and Griffin pitched as the Nos. 1 and 3 starters during this set, respectively.

CJ Abrams Hits His Career-High in Home Runs

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin wasn't the only one who had a big day during the finale, though.

In the fifth inning, with the Nationals up 2-1, CJ Abrams hit an important two-run homer that gave Washington a key scoring cushion. That also happened to be his 21st home run of the season, which is the most he's ever had in a singular major league campaign.

It's been stated ad nauseum just how good this offensive attack has been this year, and a lot of that has to do with the career-highs many of the players have set already this season. Abrams is no different, as he now has hit the most home runs of his career and he has recorded the most RBIs of his career, as well.