Nationals Planning to Trade for 'Big-League Help'

Well, there was a massive update regarding the Washington Nationals and their plans for the upcoming trade deadline.

According to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required), the Nationals are now preparing to add pieces to their roster before Aug. 3, as the insider reported they "plan to acquire some big-league help."

That is a huge bit of information. It wasn't clear what Washington was thinking in regards to the possibility of buying. They are right in the middle of the playoff race. The current group of players wants the front office to bring in some upgrades. And now, it seems like they might get their wish.

Nationals Could Trade for Multiple Players

Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera shakes hands with president of baseball operations Paul Toboni | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per Nusbaum, Washington could trade for multiple players before the deadline.

"... the Nationals plan to add at least one big-league player and will even consider acquiring a player on an expiring contract if they deem it is the right fit. That would make it easier for them to trade lesser-valued prospects in the farm," he reported.

With that in mind, the pitching staff might get a real makeover. Not only would this aggressive approach allow them to add a reliever, but they could also go after a starting pitcher who would still be part of this team heading into 2027 depending on how many of their "lesser-valued prospects" they are willing to part ways with.

Who the Nationals have circled as possible targets on their board isn't clear at this time. But this update should be exciting for everyone in the fanbase, as it seems like the front office is planning on pushing some chips into the center of the table to aid in their playoff push.

Nationals Still Preparing to Sell Certain Pieces

Washington Nationals first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, despite the fact that Washington is now eyeing some established big leaguers to acquire, that doesn't mean they are solely going to be buyers. Nusbaum added that the front office still plans on selling off some of their best assets to get pieces back for the future, since "they still have an eye on their long-term plan."

Luis Garcia Jr., Foster Griffin, Curtis Mead, Jacob Young and, of course, CJ Abrams should all be of interest to contending teams around the league that are looking to reshape or boost their rosters. Just how aggressive this sell-off is going to be isn't clear, though. Much of that will be determined by what happens before Aug. 3, as a tough stretch of play could ultimately cause the front office to reverse course and become full-on sellers.

But right now, it seems like the Nationals are preparing to thread the needle, with them looking to buy some established MLB players while also shipping out their most attractive trade assets to bolster their rebuild.