James Wood Made a Comment That Should Catch the Attention of Every Nationals Fan

Back on Saturday, the Washington Nationals had to rally in extra innings to secure a victory after they blew yet another late-game lead.

However, this one was different. That's because, after the top of the ninth inning heading into the bottom half of the final frame in regulation, manager Blake Butera decided to remove his superstar outfielder James Wood from the game after he believed Wood did not hustle to first base on his groundout.

That wasn't the first time Butera took that type of action with one of his players for a lack of hustle, as he previously pulled Jorbit Vivas after the infielder did something similar. But taking out Wood was a whole different level, especially because of who he is and because it was during a one-run game.

Wood could have bristled at what took place. After all, Butera is a first-year MLB manager and Wood is a two-time All-Star by the age of 24 who has hit 30-plus home runs in back-to-back seasons. But he didn't. And instead, he had a quote that should excite Nationals fans everywhere.

James Wood Plans on Being With the Nationals 'For a Long Time'

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I feel like we're trying to build something here, and I plan on being here for a long time," Wood said after the game, per Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. "So I feel like I've got to be able to set an example for stuff like that."

Wood stating that he plans on remaining with Washington "for a long time" is headline-worthy. And after ace Cade Cavalli was locked into an extension, this is a statement that should catch the attention of president of baseball operations Paul Toboni.

Getting something worked out with Wood isn't going to be easy. He's already one of the best power hitters in baseball, and he still has another year before he even hits arbitration. But young players around the league have been more open than ever to signing long-term extensions early in their careers, and that bodes well for the Nationals when it comes to getting something done with the player who is perhaps the face of their franchise.

Of course, the cold water on everything surrounding Wood and a possible extension is the fact that he's represented by superagent Scott Boras, who is notorious for wanting his clients to hit the open market so he can secure them a megadeal. And while Wood won't become a free agent for a few more years, Boras might be eyeing another massive payday for himself when it comes to the slugger.

But it's not impossible for a Boras client to sign an early extension, as Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Cooper Pratt inked an eight-year, $50.75 million deal in April of this year before he even sniffed the bigs. That, at the very least, shows that Boras has some flexibility when it comes to contracts.

The good news for Washington is that Wood is planning on being with the franchise for a long time. Now, it's up to both sides to make that become reality.