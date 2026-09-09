Nationals Set MLB Record With Their Latest Collapse

It was only a matter of time before it happened, but the Washington Nationals are now officially the sole record holder for most blown saves in a single season after their latest collapse on Tuesday.

For those who decided to not stay up and watch the Nationals out west against the San Diego Padres, no one could blame you. And based on what took place in the bottom of the eighth inning, some serious pain was avoided by not watching this contest.

Washington, who entered the game on a five-game losing streak where two of them featured blown saves, had an opportunity to end this futility when they went up 4-1 in the top of the eighth inning following an Andres Chaparro solo homer. But like has happened throughout the year, the bullpen couldn't hold onto the lead. And that resulted in their record-setting 38th blown save of the season.

Nationals Blow 37th Save in Latest Crushing Defeat

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Erik Tolman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point, it seems like it doesn't really matter which reliever is on the mound for the Nationals.

This time, after Clayton Beeter worked himself out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh where he gave up a lone run despite having runners on second and third with nobody out, Washington appeared to be set up for success with rookies Jared Simpson and Erik Tolman ready to go.

After all, Simpson hadn't allowed a hit across his previous four innings pitched in the majors, and Tolman was incredible during their 10-game homestand where he looked like a future shutdown arm. Unfortunately, even they were infected by the late-game sickness that has impacted this relief staff throughout the season.

Simpson, who hadn't walked a single batter in his big league career prior to Tuesday, loaded up the bases to start the bottom of the eighth with three consecutive walks. Tolman was called upon to try and get his team out of the bases-loaded, no-outs bind like he had done before. But he gave up a sacrifice fly to the first batter the faced and then a two-run single to the next batter, which allowed the Padres to tie up the game at 4-4.

Historic blown save No. 38.

Salt was further rubbed into the wound when a two-out, broken-bat single later in the inning fell between second baseman Jorbit Vivas, center fielder Dylan Crews and right fielder James Wood to put San Diego up 5-4. And with Washington's offense unable to rally following another shocking collapse by their bullpen, they lost their 80th game of the season, which pushed them into last place of the NL East for the first time since April 11.