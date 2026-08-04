James Wood Gets Placed on IL, How This Can Turn Into a Positive for the Nationals

The Washington Nationals announced that James Wood was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain.

While manager Blake Butera deemed this to be "subtle" and "mild," with all parties hopeful that this will be a quick IL stint for Wood, those types of injuries can be tricky to deal with. And because Washington is in a full-on tailspin right now, the fact they will be without their superstar slugger for at least the next week-and-a-half couldn't come at a worse time.

Making the postseason is almost certainly out of the equation. With Wood on the injured list and both Curtis Mead and Luis Garcia Jr. elsewhere after they were traded, the only everyday hitter in this lineup who has a wRC+ above the league average is CJ Abrams. Therefore, this injury to Wood will be looked upon as a disaster for the Nationals.

However, this could also turn into a positive for the franchise based on these two factors.

Andrew Pinckney Set to Make His Major League Debut

Washington Nationals prospect Andrew Pinckney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being taken in the fourth round of the 2023 draft, 25-year-old outfield prospect Andrew Pinckney is set to make his major league debut after he was called up to the roster as the replacement for Wood.

The former top 30 prospect has stood out at times on the farm. He has a career minor league slash line of .271/.348/.408 across roughly three-and-a-half seasons and 397 games played. He hit 20 home runs with Triple-A Rochester last year, and he went over the double-digit mark already this season with 13 longballs through 94 games. Strikeouts have held Pinckney back, though. He has an eye-catching 473 K's through those 397 contests. And there is real concern if he'll be able to handle big league pitching.

That's why it's a good thing for Washington to finally see him play in The Show. They'll now be able to make some assessments on whether he can be part of their plans for the future or if he is the latest player from the previous regime who is now expendable.

Getting an idea of that before the offseason arrives could be crucial for this new front office, as he might perform well enough where he remains in contention for a fourth outfielder role, or they might look to deal include Pinckney in a potential trade or even move on from him altogether depending on how this stint goes.

More At-Bats Have Opened Up for Harry Ford

Washington Nationals catcher Harry Ford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After hitting a homer and driving in three runs during his team debut back on July 17, it's been a struggle for Harry Ford with the Nationals.

He's 4-for-24 with four walks and seven strikeouts across nine games. Two of his hits have gone for extra bases, but he hasn't had the offensive impact that everyone was hoping to see. Some of that could have to do with him not getting everyday at-bats since he's the backup behind Keibert Ruiz. So, with Wood now set to miss some time, that could open things up for Ford.

Presumably, the starting outfield unit will now consist of Jacob Young in center field, Dylan Crews in right and Daylen Lile in left. Pinckney will probably slot in against left-handed pitchers. That means Ford could be used in the designated hitter role more often when he's not tabbed to start behind the dish, which will get him some much-needed reps against major league pitching.

At some point, Washington has to decide if they are going to give the everyday catcher keys to Ford or not. His bat hasn't allowed him to win that title just yet. But with more consistent chances to prove himself, that could change quickly.

All in all, while it's not a positive that Wood is going to miss time with an oblique injury, there could be some long-term benefits that come from this. Especially if they get clarity on Pinckney and Ford is able to get more big league at-bats, which has been lacking during his short career.