Harry Ford Has Career-First During Team Debut as Nationals Route Athletics

On Friday night, Harry Ford made his debut for the Washington Nationals.

That came after he was officially recalled to the major league roster as the injury replacement for backup catcher Drew Millas. When the announcement was made, it wasn't clear when Ford would officially play for the Nationals, but manager Blake Butera wasted little time going to the top prospect when he inserted him into the starting lineup to face Athletics left-handed pitcher Gage Jump.

Ford paid off that decision in a major way, as the 23-year-old put together a memorable debut where he had a career-first in what was a strong showing at the plate for him and the entire team during their 23-4 route of the Athletics.

Harry Ford Hits First Major League Home Run

Washington Nationals catcher Harry Ford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After struggling to start the season with Triple-A Rochester before heating up in June and July ahead of the All-Star break, it didn't take Ford long to show people why is considered to be one of the best catching prospects in the sport.

In his third at-bat of the game, following a strikeout in his first and a walk in his second, Ford hit the first major league home run of his career on a 2-0 pitch when he blasted a two-run shot to center. That was the headlining moment of his night, as he later had an RBI single to finish his team debut by going 2-for-5 with that homer, three RBIs, three runs scored, a walk and two strikeouts.

The No. 7-ranked prospect in Washington's pipeline flashed a little bit of everything in his offensive game in this one, as he showcased his pop, his hitting ability and his plate discipline, as even his two strikeouts came late in the count on the sixth pitches of those at-bats.

Harry Ford Could Have Long Stint With Nationals Based on Drew Millas' Injury Update

Washington Nationals catcher Drew Millas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a great way for Ford to get his tenure started with the Nationals, as not only did he hit the first MLB home run of his career while also recording three RBIs. But he also called a great game behind the plate, as Cade Cavalli allowed two runs across six innings pitched with nine strikeouts and no walks, before Riley Cornelio came in to throw two shutout innings with five K's and no walks after Cavalli departed the contest.

That is a great sign for Washington, and it should give them confidence that Ford can handle things at the big league level since it seems like he could have a lengthy stay in The Show.

Because, as shared by team reporter Alexa Datt, Butera revealed that Millas underwent surgery on his left index finger. Butera said they hope it's "not too long a recovery process," but that suggests it might be a while before Millas is healthy enough to return. If that is indeed the case, then Ford could have a long runway to prove why he should remain with the Nationals for the rest of the season.

Nationals Have Monster Offensive Day to Get Second Half Started

Washington Nationals first baseman Andres Chaparro | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To put a bow on this game, Ford wasn't the only one who had a big day at the plate for Washington. Andres Chaparro had eight RBIs in this one, which was two shy of tying the franchise record. He hit two home runs, and he was one of two players -- Curis Mead being the other one -- who had four hits on the night. Everyone who entered the game recorded a hit, and six out of the nine starters had multi-hit efforts.

All of that culminated in the 23 runs being scored, which was tied for the second most the Nationals have ever scored in a single contest.