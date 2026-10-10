Miguel Sime Jr. Named Nationals' Pitching Prospect of the Year, Why That's Important

When the Washington Nationals drafted right-handed pitcher Miguel Sime Jr. in the fourth round of the 2025 draft out of high school, they knew he was going to be a project.

One year into his career, he's still a project. But he flashed some massive upside during his first professional season that caused MLB Pipeline to name him the Nationals' Pitching Prospect of the Year. And because of that, the flamethrowing righty who was expected to need extended time down on the farm to develop his game, might have just seen his timeline to reach The Show get sped up.

Strikeout Artist

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A notable thing this Washington pitching staff has lacked across the board is high-end strikeout ability. They finished 2026 ranked No. 24 in K/9 at 8.04. They also finished No. 24 in total strikeouts with 1,283 K's. Much of that stems from their lack of overall stuff, as FanGraphs' Stuff+ model had the Nationals finish this year with a rating of 96, which was tied for second to last.

Because of that, Washington needs an infusion of top-level stuff, which is exactly what Sime provides with his triple-digit fastball and nasty breaking pitches. That allowed him to strike out 130 batters over 70 1/3 innings pitched across the Single-A and High-A levels this past season.

Per MLB Pipeline, "No Minor Leaguer who worked as many innings topped his 42 percent K rate." That's a great sign for the type of pitcher he can turn into, especially if he gets his command under control while maintaining his strikeout upside.

Could Become Bullpen Weapon

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Sime has reliever risk based on his profile, but just like with fellow flamethrower Jarlin Susana, Washington has no plans of moving either of them out of a starting role right now. And when it comes to Sime, that is for good reason.

Across his 23 starts this year, he posted a 2.99 ERA. What was even more impressive was that he was better when facing High-A competition, as he posted an ERA of 2.15 over 13 starts with Wilmington to go along with 76 strikeouts to 36 walks in 46 innings pitched. That is compared to the 4.44 ERA he had with Fredericksburg across 10 starts, as he also had 54 K's to 24 walks over 26 1/3 innings there.

The fact he was better against tougher competition is another great sign when it comes to the future of this 19-year-old, and it should have turned a lot of heads within the organization when it comes to what he could become later in his career.

Depending on how the Nationals truly view Sime when it comes to his role in the bigs, they might decide to fast track him by converting him into a reliever. That would give Washington a high-octane bullpen arm they haven't had in a while, which would also allow them to pair Sime with the likes of Yovanny Cruz, Erik Tolman and Will Dion as a solid crop of young relievers to build around.

But that decision likely won't come until after 2027. The Nationals know there is still plenty of developing to do when it comes to Sime. However, after he just was named the organization's Pitching Prospect of the Year, things could change in a hurry for the talented youngster.