Nationals Star Foster Griffin Given Good Odds of Being Traded

There have been a lot of players who have impressed for the Washington Nationals during the first part of the season, as CJ Abrams played his way into being the starting shortstop for the NL All-Star team, James Wood is on pace for a career-year and Luis Garcia Jr. has bounced back in a major way with 20 homers in the first half of the season.

But perhaps nobody has been more impressive than left-handed pitcher Foster Griffin.

On Wednesday, he was sensational once again, as he threw seven innings and allowed just one run on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks to reduce his ERA to 2.27 on the year. And because he has been so good for the Nationals, ESPN has given Griffin above a 50/50 chance of getting traded.

Foster Griffin Given 55% Chance of Being Dealt Ahead of Trade Deadline

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Foster Griffin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN didn't give a reason why they believe Griffin has a 55% chance of being moved before the Aug. 3 deadline, but it probably has a lot to do with the fact that Griffin is only under contract through 2026 since he signed a one-year deal this past offseason that pried him out of Japan.

Because of that, president of baseball operations Paul Toboni could try to use the former first-round pick -- who ranks No. 12 in the majors and No. 9 in the National League with his 2.77 ERA through 19 starts -- to land assets for the future since it seems like Washington will hold onto Abrams.

Of course, that is a risky proposition. The Nationals will finish the first half of the season firmly in the playoff picture, which is something almost nobody expected. While a lot of that has to do with their elite offense, Griffin has really been the only consistent pitcher on this team who gives Washington a chance to win every time he takes the mound.

Trading away that type of arm in the midst of a postseason push would not only weaken their chances of actually earning a wild card spot, or even winning the NL East, but it could crush morale in the clubhouse and make it a whole lot harder to actually win if the Nationals are able to make the playoffs.

All of that is something Toboni will have to weigh before the trade deadline, as he tries to find the balance between allowing his current team to compete while also setting this franchise up for long-term success. And that is why, with less than a month until the deadline, it's notable that Griffin is seen as having a greater than 50/50 chance of being dealt this year.