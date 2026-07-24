Nationals Could Shake-Up Trade Deadline by Going After Mets Star

The Washington Nationals entered July 23 just 1.5 games back from the final NL wild card spot.

Manager Blake Butera said his team is embracing the challenge that comes from playing meaningful baseball, which is something that hasn't taken place in the nation's capital for over a half-decade. But for them to truly be competing when the games matter the most in October, it's clear that some reinforcements will be needed for this pitching staff.

Enter Clay Holmes, the right-handed pitcher for the New York Mets who is working his way back from a fractured fibula that he suffered in mid-May. The reliever-turned-starter is expected to be made available by the Mets, and if he is placed on the trade block, then the Nationals should consider going after him.

Clay Holmes Would Give Nationals Solid Top Three of Starting Pitchers

New York Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holmes posted a 3.53 ERA across 33 outings (31 starts) last season after he converted from being a two-time All-Star reliever. He followed that up with an even better 2.39 ERA through nine starts this year, but his injury has kept him on the shelf for over two months.

With that type of statistical profile, there's no doubt that Holmes would immediately become a top three starter for Washington behind Cade Cavalli and Foster Griffin. Of course, the Nationals would have to hold onto Griffin to have this trio in their rotation. But if they decided to pursue someone like Holmes, then it stands to reason that Griffin would be on the roster since they'd have committed to a playoff push.

Acquiring Holmes is not going to be easy. Robert Murray of FanSided reported that "Holmes is expected to draw significant trade interest in the coming days," so Washington would need to pony up some attractive assets to outbid other teams around the league to get him, especially since this would be an in-division trade. Financials are the other part of the equation. Holmes would be on the more expensive side of things with his $13 million salary for this year. And with a $12 million player option for 2027 that he could opt into, this might turn into more of a commitment than just a rental.

But if the Nationals are serious about making the postseason, then Holmes is someone who would make them better. Not only would he improve the rotation, but the bullpen might also see a boost, as either Jake Irvin or Andrew Alvarez could become a long relief option for manager Blake Butera coming down the stretch, which is something he's been searching for throughout this campaign.

It's not clear what direction Washington is going to take before Aug. 3. But with Holmes being shopped around by the Mets, he now becomes someone the Nationals should seriously consider acquiring if they want to help themselves reach October.