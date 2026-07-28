Nationals Fans Should Love This CJ Abrams Update Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

Despite a frustrating loss to the middling Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, the Washington Nationals are just one game back from the final NL wild card spot.

If they are able to finish their series against the Blue Jays on a strong note, then it seems like the Nationals will be more aggressive on the buying end of things before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. However, they are still expected to sell off some pieces. And with CJ Abrams dangling out there as someone who teams around the league would love to acquire, Washington fans are waiting with bated breath to see if the superstar shortstop is actually going to be dealt or not.

But, based on the latest intel coming from ESPN, it sounds like Abrams is going to remain in the nation's capital for the rest of the season.

Nationals Expected to Keep CJ Abrams

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"... many in the industry believe Washington will keep him," Buster Olney of ESPN shared.

That comes after it was reported that both the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees were beginning to ramp up their pursuit of the two-time All-Star. The Brewers were reportedly interested in Abrams over the winter, but the high asking price of the Nationals caused them to walk away. The Yankees have been linked to Abrams for some time, and with them eyeing an upgrade at shortstop, they seemingly have Abrams at the top of their list.

Knowing that, fans might have gotten a little jumpy when it was also reported that president of baseball operations Paul Toboni will be listening to offers for Abrams, as he's shown that he's not afraid to make a deal if he believes it's in the best interest of the franchise.

However, because Abrams is in the midst of a career-best season -- which is coupled with the red-hot form he's been in following the All-Star break -- the package that Toboni might be looking for to trade his 25-year-old star is probably astronomical. Knowing that, it does seem likely that Abrams will remain with Washington for the rest of the season.

Nationals Should Be Working on Extending CJ Abrams

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Nationals do decide to hold onto Abrams, then they need to take things a step further by trying to lock him into a long-term extension after the year.

While that won't be easy -- and it's something they failed at accomplishing before -- Abrams has proven that he'd be worth the price since he's been one of the best offensive players at his position with an average of 19 home runs, 63 RBIs, 36 stolen bases and an OPS+ of 105 the past three seasons during the ages of 22-24.

Now, at 25 years old, he's shattering those previous marks with 27 homers, an MLB-leading 82 RBIs and an OPS+ of 156 at the time of writing. Add in his clubhouse leadership, and it's clear that he is someone this franchise should be building around instead of trading, even if his defense likely forces the Nationals to move him out of shortstop eventually.

Of course, getting an extension actually worked out is easier said than done. Washington's owner Mark Lerner has not been willing to spend in recent years, and with a lockout looming, that could be a major hurdle, as well. However, because Abrams is represented by Roc Nation -- who finalized an extension between their client Jesus Luzardo and the Philadelphia Phillies this past offseason -- there's a chance that long-term contract conversations between the Nationals and Abrams go better this time around.

But that's all for way down the line. Right now, Washington is going to field proposals for Abrams to see if they get offered something they can't refuse. But if those packages don't meet their asking price, then there's a good chance he will remain with the Nationals as they push for the playoffs.