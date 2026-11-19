Staff turnover happens around Major League Baseball every year, but after Washington Nationals manager Blake Butera announced that he would be bringing back all of his coaches from this past season, that plan has now changed.

That's because, as reported by The Athletic (subscription required), the Houston Astros have named Bobby Wilson as their bench coach. He'll serve under Astros new manager Brad Ausmus, who was hired after Houston fired Joe Espada.

Wilson spent 2026 as the Nationals' catching coach and run game coordinator. He was the catching coach for the Texas Rangers in 2023 when that team won the World Series, so he is a well-respected staffer who is now getting a massive opportunity to serve as Ausmus' No. 2 with the Astros.

How Bobby Wilson's Departure Affects the Nationals

Washington Nationals catching coach/run game coordinator Bobby Wilson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Michael Johns entrenched as the bench coach under Butera in Washington, it was clear that Wilson would have to go elsewhere for that type of role. And while it's great to see him progress in his bright career, there is no doubt this is a massive hole the Nationals have to fill.

That's because the impact Wilson had was palpable.

Not only was there massive improvement in the catching game when it came to the underlying metrics for Keibert Ruiz. But Washington was a terror on the basepaths, with their 178 steals leading Major League Baseball. Nasim Nunez was also the MLB steals leader with 49, and Abrams was top 10 with 34 swipes of his own.

The Nationals should be able to overcome the loss of Wilson in the running game. This is an athletic group that is led by a coaching staff that wants them to be aggressive. So that ethos shouldn't change despite the fact that Wilson won't be overseeing that aspect of the team. However, it will be imperative for Butera to find another coach who is as good at teaching the running game as Wilson was this past season so there isn't a massive drop off in production.

Where Washington likely will feel the loss of Wilson the most is at catcher.

Ruiz had an abysmal Fielding Run Value of -22 in 2023. That dropped to -7 in 2024, but it reached double-digits again in 2025 with an FRV of -10. Then, this past season, after one year of working with Wilson, Ruiz posted a plus-one in Fielding Run Value. That was the first time he was above zero since he became a full-time major league catcher. Additionally, he accrued a combined framing value of -29 from the 2022-25 seasons. In 2026, he was plus-three.

The hope is Ruiz has turned the corner in his career behind the plate so that the departure of Wilson has a minimal effect. But based on how he performed prior to Wilson arriving, it's hard to say that will take place with certainty. Add in the fact that Harry Ford also needs to take a step forward on defense in his career, and this is a coaching staff loss that could have major ramifications on this franchise.

It's imperative that Butera and president of baseball operations Paul Toboni get the next hire right, as replacing Wilson is now a top priority this offseason.