CJ Abrams, Cade Cavalli Made Rare Nationals History on the Same Night

The Washington Nationals got set to face the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday. But before that game got underway, some massive news was announced.

Right-handed pitcher Cade Cavalli officially agreed to a contract extension with the Nationals. He'll be with the team on a new deal through 2030, and there is a lucrative club option for the 2031 season, as well. That was a massive moment for everything regarding this organization, and it shouldn't be a surprise that this young group came out and played inspired baseball to get this series underway.

As fate would have it, Cavalli was scheduled to pitch on Friday. He spun another gem, and as Washington rolled to a dominant 9-1 victory, both he and his fellow star teammate CJ Abrams made some rare franchise history on the same night.

Cade Cavalli Became Fifth Nationals Pitcher Ever to Have 200-Plus Strikeout Season

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Cade Cavalli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cavalli cruised on Friday with five shutout innings where he allowed just four hits and struck out six with zero walks. His six K's helped him get into the record book, too, as he became just the fifth pitcher in Nationals history (2005-present) to record 200 or more strikeouts in a single season.

He joined Max Scherzer (five times), Stephen Strasburg (three times), Gio Gonzalez and Patrick Corbin as the only other pitchers in franchise history to reach that plateau.

That shows just how incredible of a year Cavalli has had. Following Friday's outing, he has reduced his season-long ERA down to 3.02. That puts him in the top 15 across Major League Baseball, as he has cemented his standing as one of the best starters in the sport.

CJ Abrams Becomes Second Nationals Player to Join 30-30 Club

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this type of breakout by Cavalli wasn't expected, there weren't a whole lot of people shocked by what Abrams has done this year. Already known as one of the best offensive players in baseball, let alone at his position, Abrams reminded everyone just how elite he can be at the plate.

He earned his second All-Star selection in the first half of the season and his first-career start. He posted career-highs across the board when it came to home runs, extra-base hits and RBIs. However, the elusive 30-30 club was still out there for the taking, and once he bashed his 30th home run, all eyes were on what Abrams could do on the basepaths.

Well, on Friday, Abrams stole his 30th bag. That vaulted him into the franchise history books, as he became just the second Nationals player ever -- joining Alfonso Soriano in 2006 -- to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in the same season.

Just like with Cavalli, Abrams making this type of history puts an exclamation point on the year he had. And considering he's been featured in trade rumors for almost two years now, that makes what he accomplished even more impressive.

All in all, things continue to trend in the right direction for the Nationals.