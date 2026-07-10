Nationals Move Jake Irvin to 60-Day IL, Activate Recent Bullpen Addition

The Washington Nationals made a roster move prior to the start of their series against the New York Yankees that's set to get underway on Friday.

After announcing that right-handed pitcher Brad Lord was placed on the 15-day injured list on Thursday, there was no corresponding roster move that was made. But now, the team revealed that left-handed pitcher Tom Crosgrove had his contract purchased, and he's set to make his Nationals debut whenever he is called upon by manager Blake Butera. As part of the roster shuffle, the team also announced that right-handed pitcher Jake Irvin was moved to the 60-day IL.

Jake Irvin Set to Miss More Time After Being Placed on 60-Day IL

Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Irvin, who had been on the 15-day IL since May 24 due to a right shoulder strain, was inching closer to going on a rehab assignment. The latest injury update regarding his recovery was that he faced live batters for the first time on July 8, as he threw 30 pitches during that session. Getting placed on the 60-day injured list at this stage is an alarming thing. However, the circumstances surrounding this move by Washington are a bit different.

For one, Irvin has already been on the shelf for 48 days. So he would be eligible to come back in 12 days if he's healthy, since that would cover the 60-day IL designation. That would put his earliest return at the tail end of the Colorado Rockies series, which is set to conclude on July 22.

While the 29-year-old has struggled once again this season with an ERA of 5.23 across 11 starts, the Nationals need as much help as they can get within their pitching staff. So getting the veteran pitcher back would be a huge boon for a group that needs arms that can throw multiple innings.

Tom Cosgrove Is Latest Reliever to Get Opportunity With Nationals

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tom Cosgrove | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In the meantime, Cosgrove is the latest reliever Washington is giving a chance to after activating him. The left-hander was acquired from the Houston Astros on July 3 in exchange for cash considerations. He has not gotten into a major league game this season, and the last time he pitched in The Show was on May 9, 2025 for the Chicago Cubs.

Cosgrove, who was a 12th-round pick by the San Diego Padres back in 2017, has a career ERA of 3.86 across 74 career appearances. His best performance came during his first year in the bigs, as he posted a 1.75 ERA for the Padres over 54 games and 51 1/3 innings pitched. But since that point, it's been a struggle for the lefty.

If there was ever a place to try and carve out a role in a major league bullpen, it's in the nation's capital based on how poorly that group has performed this year. Whether or not Cosgrove can do that remains to be seen, but he now has an opportunity to do so.