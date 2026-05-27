Nationals Option PJ Poulin to Triple-A, What This Could Mean for Pitching Staff

The Washington Nationals finished their slate of 16 consecutive games on a positive note.

After taking two out of three against their NL East rival Atlanta Braves over the weekend, they turned around and won two out of three against the Cleveland Guardians, too. It was a statement stretch for the Nationals, and they will now get a day off before they face the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park to close out the month of May.

And when Washington returns to the field on May 29, they'll do so with a different pitching staff. That's because they optioned left-handed pitcher PJ Poulin back to Triple-A Rochester following the game on Wednesday, as was announced by the team's official social media page. Based on how Poulin was used against the Guardians, that is an interesting decision. But it could also be a proactive move to clear space for a returning pitcher.

Cole Henry Could Be Returning From IL

Washington Nationals pitcher Cole Henry | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Because a corresponding move has not been revealed at the time of writing, it's not clear how they are going to fill the open space left behind after optioning Poulin. However, it might be to make room for a returning Cole Henry.

The right-handed reliever was placed on the 15-day injured list back on April 13 with what was deemed to be a right rotator cuff strain. Henry was sent on a rehab assignment to their Florida Complex affiliate on May 14. And after one appearance there, he was moved up to Triple-A. With Rochester, the 26-year-old has performed well, as he's given up just one earned run across five outings with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings pitched.

Now, with Henry seemingly ready to make his return, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get activated off the IL ahead of their series against the Padres.

Andrew Alvarez Scheduled to Step Into Starting Rotation

Washington Nationals pitcher Andrew Alvarez | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When Washington placed Jake Irvin on the 15-day injured list on May 24, they didn't need to have an immediate replacement for him in the rotation based on how their schedule was set up. But with his usual turn landing on Game 1 against San Diego, the Nationals had to decide who would step into that spot.

Right now, left-hander Andrew Alvarez is scheduled to get the start. The 26-year-old has been sensational in his MLB career thus far, but he's only been used in relief this season. But with Irvin now on the shelf, Alvarez will get another chance to show what he can do as a starter after he posted an ERA of 2.31 across his five starts with 20 strikeouts and 10 walks in 23 1/3 innings pitched in 2025.