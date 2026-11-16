Nationals Prospect Jarlin Susana Named AFL Pitcher of the Year, Here's What Stood Out

It was another good year out in the desert for the Washington Nationals when it comes to their top prospects competing in the Arizona Fall League.

After left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett and former first-round pick Seaver King broke out during the showcase event in 2025, top pitching prospect Jarlin Susana also showcased his high ceiling against some of the best youngsters in the sport.

Sent to the AFL to make up for the lost innings he suffered in 2026 due to the lat surgery he returned from, his high-octane fastball was on full display throughout his time on the mound. Susana not only turned heads with his velocity, but he had a solid showing with an ERA of 3.86 across six starts where he recorded 26 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings of "regular season" action.

While those numbers might not be eye-popping, the 26 K's led the AFL. And that, combined with his remarkable velocity and elite off-speed stuff, was enough for him to be named the 2026 Arizona Fall League Pitcher of the Year.

Elite Fastball Numbers

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline summed up what Susana did out in the desert, and it should have Nationals fans excited about what type of pitcher could be arriving to the nation's capital.

The first thing that stood out when it comes to what Susana did in the Arizona Fall League was his velocity. While that shouldn't be a surprise since being a flamethrower is the reputation of the 22-year-old, just how much he stood out when it comes to his heater was remarkable.

Susana averaged 100.7 mph on his fastballs in the AFL. The 77 fastest pitches thrown at this event were by Susana, and out of the 188 pitches that touched 100 mph or greater, 165 of them (87.8%) were thrown by Susana.

That is ridiculous, and it puts things into perspective when it comes to the type of arm he possesses.

Both his four-seam and two-seam fastballs routinely sit in the triple-digits, so he is able to present different types of shapes to hitters while also blowing them away with pure velocity.

Susana went to the Arizona Fall League with a reputation of having an elite fastball. And after what he showcased out there, his reputation might have even increased.

Devastating Off-Speed Pitch

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Susana isn't just a fastball thrower, though.

It's been documented that he has an elite off-speed pitch to pair with his fastballs, with some evaluators believing that his off-speed offering is actually the best weapon in his arsenal. While it's hard to believe that could be the case based on just how dominant Susana can be with his heater, he showcased how devastating he can be with his off-speed stuff in the AFL, too.

Mayo noted that nine of Susana's 68 sliders/curveballs/sweepers had a spin rate of 3,000 rpm or higher. Those nine pitches resulted in a whiff rate of 76%, which is beyond elite at any level. Pairing that type of off-speed stuff with his overwhelming fastball resulted in him owning a K/9 rate of 12.54, which put him fifth in the Arizona Fall League. He also had a batting average against of .162, which was third-best at this event.

Command Issues Still on Display

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't all positive for Susana, however.

The command issues that have been present throughout his career were still on display in the AFL. He walked 13 batters across those 18 2/3 regular season innings, which was a continuation of the career 4.8 BB/9 rate he's had during his time in the minors.

Perhaps that shouldn't have been a surprise. After all, Susana came back from surgery and a long layoff, so expecting him to be pinpoint accurate -- which he previously hadn't been in his career -- wasn't realistic. Still, that's something Washington and Susana need to figure out before he arrives in The Show, as that's a key aspect that could prevent him from reaching his high ceiling.

Overall, it's hard not to be pleased with what Susana did in the Arizona Fall League, though.

He returned from injury and shined, with the AFL Pitcher of the Year title returning home with him. Now, the next step will be for him to carry over that momentum into offseason workouts so he can push for a roster spot in the spring, which could happen depending on what else takes place before the 2027 campaign gets underway.