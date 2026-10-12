Nationals Prospect Jarlin Susana Sets Record at Arizona Fall League

When it was revealed that the Washington Nationals were sending Jarlin Susana to the Arizona Fall League this year, there was a lot of buzz about what he could put on display.

Armed with a triple-digit fastball and wicked slider, the right-hander has been a strikeout machine throughout his minor league career. While there are questions if he'll be able to remain a starting pitcher in Major League Baseball, the skill set he possesses is a rare one that only a handful of star players have in the bigs.

Because of that, a lot of attention was going to be on how the Nationals' No. 4-ranked prospect would perform out in the desert during his high-profile showcase event. And after one week of AFL action, it's safe to say that he's living up to the hype.

Jarlin Susana Sets Velocity Record at Arizona Fall League

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB.com highlighted Susana as one of the top performers in Week 1 of the Arizona Fall League. With two starts to his name, the righty allowed just one earned run (three total) on three hits across 5 2/3 innings pitched. He also recorded eight strikeouts to two walks and a hit batter, which pretty much sums up Susana's career to this point with elite strikeout numbers but spotty control.

However, the thing that has stood out regarding Susana is his velocity. Per MLB.com, he set the Arizona Fall League record when he threw a 103.8 mph four-seam fastball. He has routinely sat above the 100 mph mark during his two starts, and that has overwhelmed the hitters he has faced thus far.

Because Susana missed a ton of time during the 2026 season due to the lat surgery he underwent towards the end of last year, both Washington and the prized pitching prospect were hoping that he'd be able to make up for lost time with strong performances in the AFL.

So far, so good for the 22-year-old right now. He looks healthy and his arms looks live, which is the best-case scenario for both parties coming off his extended absence. Now, with him proving that he can pitch at a high level against some of the best prospects around the sport, it's time for him to show that he can be consistent, too.

If he can do that during his time in the Arizona Fall League, his stock will not only rise around baseball, but he could find himself in the mix to make his major league debut earlier than expected in 2027.