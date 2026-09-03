Nationals Star Prospect Jarlin Susana Could Be Destined for Bullpen Despite 'Wow' Stuff

The Washington Nationals have a special talent on their hands in Jarlin Susana.

The 22-year-old has dominated the minor league ranks with his triple-digits fastball and electric slider. Across 73 career outings (72 starts) and 279 2/3 innings pitched, he has recorded a dazzling 403 strikeouts. That's earned him praise as a top 100 prospect in baseball, and it's not a surprise that he comes in at No. 3 in the Nationals' own farm system rankings.

However, there are questions about what Susana will become in his career. The right-handed pitcher has already dealt with a UCL sprain in his throwing elbow and he missed almost the entirety of the season this year because he underwent lat surgery. Much of that stems from the way he throws the baseball, which is why many think Washington will have to convert him to a bullpen arm at some point.

Role Change Could Be Coming for Jarlin Susana

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Count prominent talent evaluator Keith Law as someone who believes Susana is destined to be a reliever during his major league career.

He wrote for The Athletic (subscription required) in his latest scouting report after he saw the flamethrowing righty in person, "He still has no third pitch at all, and the delivery still puts a lot of stress on the shoulder, both of which point to a more likely future in the bullpen. The stuff is wow, and he could just miss enough bats to stick around as a twice-through-the-order starter even with fringy command and nothing for lefties."

So far, the Nationals have shown no signs of wanting to convert Susana into a bullpen arm. However, the furthest he's ever gone in an outing during his minor league career thus far is five innings, which he's only done five times since the 2024 season finished.

There is no doubting the talent that Susana possesses. He has one of the most electric arms in the sport, and that is going to earn him a spot on Washington's big league roster at some point in the near future. But both the player and the organization have to think about what is best for his career, not only for him to succeed on the mound, but for him to also stay healthy. So based on what Law said about the stress that is put on Susana's shoulder because of the way he throws, the two sides might eventually have to discuss if converting him into a reliever is the best course of action.

When or if that conversation might occur isn't clear.

Right now, the Nationals are happy to see Susana back on the mound performing in a dominant fashion after he missed extended time following his lat surgery.