Nationals Boss Makes It Clear What Role Jarlin Susana Will Have in Arizona Fall League

One of the biggest events of the offseason is the Arizona Fall League, and the Washington Nationals saw firsthand just how important that circuit can be.

Last year, top prospect Seaver King turned his disappointing season around with a standout performance in the desert. He carried that momentum into 2026, and he now looks like a key part of the Nationals' big league roster going forward. Similarly, left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett shined, and that allowed Washington to deal him to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for another arm they hope can become a difference maker for them.

Someone who everyone will have their eyes on in the AFL this year is Jarlin Susana, Washington's flamethrowing right-hander who ranks No. 3 in their pipeline and No. 65 overall. There are some questions about what role he'll have going forward, as he is currently a starter but might be converted to the bullpen at some point. However, Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni made it clear how Susana is going to be used during the showcase event.

Jarlin Susana Will Be a Starting Pitcher in the Arizona Fall League

Washington Nationals prospect Jarlin Susana | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Toboni said the flame-throwing Susana will be used as a starter in the Arizona Fall League," reported Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required).

That is notable. Some evaluators aren't sold on the fact that Susana, 22 years old, will stick as a starting pitcher. Many around baseball believe Susana could be on a Mason Miller-esque path, where he goes from being a starter in the minors to a lights-out closer in the majors. But Washington has been steadfast on their belief that Susana is a starting pitcher for them, and if they are going to change his role, that's not going to come any time soon.

Of course, how Susana performs in the AFL could impact that one way or another. He has been sensational throughout his career when it comes to the strikeout -- 417 K's over 288 1/3 innings pitched -- however, he also owns a 4.18 ERA, which isn't as dominant as an arsenal of a triple-digit fastball and a wipeout slider would suggest. So if he overpowers the other top prospects he's set to face in the Arizona Fall League, then that will likely keep the Nationals' vision for him being a rotation piece alive. On the other end of things, if he struggles, then that could change the outlook, too.

Either way, what Susana does in the AFL this year will be something to watch. And with Washington determined to use him as a starter, he'll get the crucial reps he missed out on this season due to injury.