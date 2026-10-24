Nationals Reveal Updated Plan for How They Want to Use Yohandy Morales

One of the most popular names down on the farm for the Washington Nationals the past two years was Yohandy Morales.

The 40th overall pick in the 2023 draft was a top 30 prospect at one point. Known as a power-hitting infielder, Morales drew the attention of some fans when he launched 11 home runs and had 49 RBIs across 95 games with Triple-A Rochester last year. And considering the dire situation at first base, there were many who believed he should have gotten called up.

That ultimately didn't happen. And after there was a regime change in the front office and at manager, it took until Sept. 1 of 2026 for Morales to make his major league debut. That came after he slashed .286/.363/.519 with 25 home runs and 76 RBIs over 104 games with Rochester.

Questions about how the 25-year-old would adjust to big league pitching largely held him back from being promoted. But following a 17-game stretch to finish this past season that included four home runs, four doubles and 10 RBIs, Morales is going to be in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot.

But how is he going to be used? Manager Blake Butera shed some light on what they have in mind.

Nationals Want Yohandy Morales to Get More Reps at Third Base

Washington Nationals infielder Yohandy Morales | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"There's a lot of people that are playing first base right now," Butera stated, per MLB.com. "I think if he can move over to third base and play a pretty good third base, it allows him to get in the lineup a little bit more."

Morales was drafted as a third baseman. He spent three seasons playing that position while at the University of Miami, and during the early stages of his professional career, he was largely used at the hot corner. But in 2024, things started to shift, as the Nationals utilized him at first base more often. That made it seem like first was going to be his long-term position, especially when fellow former top prospect Brady House was called up for his opportunity in The Show before Morales.

However, with Abimelec Ortiz and Andres Chaparro looking like the perfect platoon pairing for 2027, it seems like Washington is ready to shift Morales back to his natural position.

"'You're too young to be a first baseman only,'" Butera said he told Morales. "'So part of that is working on your body this offseason, making sure there's more explosiveness, making sure your side-to-side movements are better.' That way, there's more to YoYo than just first base with DH."

That is a pretty pointed statement, and it seems like a certainty that Morales is in Washington's plans going forward.