Nationals Should Go All-In for Trevor Megill, Who's 'Likely Moved Before Opening Day'

The top priority for the Washington Nationals this offseason should be to improve their bullpen.

They have not fielded a unit that finished in the top half of the majors in ERA since 2022, when that relief staff had a cumulative ERA of 3.84 that put them tied for No. 15. And after finishing 2025 with the worst ERA in baseball and 2026 with an MLB record for blown saves in a single season, it's clear that a makeover needs to take place.

A good starting point would be to bring in an established closer. And one of the game's best will reportedly be made available this winter and is expected to be dealt before Opening Day arrives in 2027.

Trevor Megill Expected To Be Traded

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"[Trevor] Megill, who's projected to earn $8 million next year, will definitely be shopped, and likely moved before opening day," reported Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

In baseball circles, that probably isn't too surprising. The 2026 World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers have a history of trading away players a year before they are set to hit free agency, and they have done that multiple times with their closers in the past (i.e. Josh Hader in 2022 and Devin Williams in 2024).

Still, the fact that a player like Trevor Megill -- who has saved 30 games in back-to-back seasons -- will be made available should have teams foaming at the mouth to acquire him, even if it is only for one guaranteed year.

Nationals Should Fully Go After Trevor Megill

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nationals need to be one of those teams.

This past season, their leader in saves was Clayton Beeter with 12. No one else came close to double-digits, as Gus Varland, who was optioned multiple times throughout 2026, finished second with six.

That was a clear reason why Washington blew so many save opportunities this year. Previously, they had Kyle Finnegan to close things out. And while he certainly had his flaws -- especially in the second half of the season -- he also recorded 28, 38 and 20 saves each year from 2023-25, respectively, with the 2025 campaign being impacted by his trade to the Detroit Tigers before the deadline.

Bringing in Megill would be a huge boon for the bullpen. That would give manager Blake Butera a true closer to deploy when needed, which would allow him utilize his other high-leverage arms like Beeter, Erik Tolman, Will Dion, Orlando Ribalta and Yovanny Cruz in separate important situations without leaving him vulnerable when it comes to getting the final three outs of a ballgame.

It's not clear what type of return package the Brewers are looking for in exchange for their All-Star closer, but past history indicates it wouldn't take a monstrous haul to get something done. Hader was acquired for established big league reliever Taylor Rogers, right-handed pitcher Dinelson Lamet and the San Diego Padres' No. 7-ranked prospect Robert Gasser and their No. 28-ranked prospect Esteury Ruiz. As for Williams, the New York Yankees gave up established MLB starter Nestor Cortes and ascending, young infielder Caleb Durbin to bring in the two-time All-Star.

Knowing that, Megill should be at the top of Washington's priority list when it comes to ugrading their roster, as even just having him for one year could change the future outlook of this franchise.