Nationals Should Have Their Sights Set on Twins Ace Who Is Expected To Be Shopped

The general manager meetings are set to get underway on Nov. 9, and what takes place during this high-profile event could shed some light on how the Washington Nationals are able to operate throughout the offseason.

Of course, the looming labor lockout is at the front of everyone's mind. Because of that, it's not clear just how aggressive front offices are going to be when it comes to putting together their rosters, and it's not clear how much money owners will be willing to greenlight in free agency if the 2027 is destined to not be played.

In the meantime, Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni has not been shy when it comes to early offseason action, as he made some notable cuts to the 40-man roster and completed two trades to fortify their big league squad.

But at some point, Washington has to land a big fish. And that just might be Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan based on the latest information that he's expected to be shopped this winter.

Joe Ryan Expected To Be Shopped Around the League

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They'll certainly dangle him and listen to see if any offers make sense now, or wait until next July when his value may rise," reported Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

Ryan is a free agent after the 2027 season, so the Twins have to weigh if they can get the most value for him right now or ahead of the trade deadline. If they hold onto him, they are also taking a risk that there will be baseball played in 2027. Because if it doesn't, and they don't deal him this winter, then that could cost them in a major way since they would lose him for nothing instead of getting pieces back for their rebuild.

From the Nationals' perspective, they should be involved in anything related to Ryan.

He's posted three straight seasons with an ERA under 4.00. Across 450 2/3 innings pitched during those years, he has been 17 points above the league average mark of 100 in ERA+, and he's struck out 500 batters while walking just 93.

Simply put, hewould be a massive upgrade for Washington's rotation, and pairing him with Cade Cavalli would give the Nationals a top-tier 1-2 punch with rising lefty Connelly Early slotted behind them. And if the front office can work out a long-term deal with Ryan after they acquired him, that would give them three high-end starting pitchers to build around.

If Minnesota is seriously considering trading their ace, then it won't be cheap to land him. Another wrinkle in this lockout saga is that, according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, Ryan is "unlikely to be moved for prospects this month" because teams aren't sure what will take place in 2027 when it comes to a season. So he said impending free agents like Ryan might only be moved for each other to balance out any risk that might come from a trade.

Regardless, Ryan is the type of player who the Nationals should pursue this offseason. And they should be directly involved in discussions with the Twins if they are indeed looking to move him.