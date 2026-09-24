Nationals Front Office Should Know What They Need to Accomplish This Offseason

There are only a few games remaining in the 2026 regular season for the Washington Nationals.

Once the campaign officially ends, there will be some time to sit back and assess what took place over the course of the season. But then, it will be up to president of baseball operations Paul Toboni and his front office to make the requisite moves that will build upon what the team accomplished this year so they can take another step forward in their rebuild.

The good news is they should know exactly what they need to do this winter: assemble a consistent pitching staff.

Nationals Have to Upgrade Their Pitching Staff

Washington Nationals pitcher Riley Cornelio | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply looking at the numbers, it's clear that their entire unit needs some help.

At the time of writing, they rank No. 26 in team ERA (4.65). In 2025, they ranked second-to-last (5.35). The year before that, in 2024, they finished No. 23 (4.30), and in 2023, they were No. 27 (5.02). In fact, the best ERA Washington has finished a season with since they won the World Series in 2019 came in 2024, as they have posted an ERA above 5.00 in four out of the last six years with 2026 pending.

Because of that, it's clear Toboni needs to bring in some more options to upgrade the entire staff, especially since there are so many jobs up for grabs heading into the 2027 season.

Way-Too-Early Look at Starting Rotation

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting Rotation:



1. Cade Cavalli

2. Andrew Alvarez

3. Connelly Early*

4. TBD

5. TBD

The above depth chart is a way-too-early look at where things stand for the Nationals, but without any outside additions, I think this is how Washington views their starting rotation.

First looking at the rotation, it's clear that Cade Cavalli will be the ace. He was sensational this season, and after agreeing to a contract extension, the Nationals are committing to building things around him. Someone they should also be committing to is Andrew Alvarez, the left-hander who has done nothing but deliver ever since he's gotten his opportunity in the majors. While he doesn't blow anyone away with sheer talent or stuff, he's been effective almost every time he's been on the mound with a career 3.02 ERA across 29 MLB outings (21 starts).

After that duo, things get a bit murky. Left-hander Connelly Early should be part of the mix if he's healthy, but that is a question mark heading into the offseason. Fellow lefty DJ Herz will try to fight for a spot, as will veteran Jake Irvin and former prospect Riley Cornelio. Current top prospect Luis Perales was utilized out of the bullpen to finish the year, but he projects as a starting pitcher and he could be pushed into the fold during spring training.

A starter or two could be pursued in free agency this winter, as well. And don't rule out Toboni making a trade that brings in a top-of-the-rotation arm, either. But when it comes to the internal options, it's really the trio of Cavalli, Alvarez and Early -- barring health -- as the clear starters heading into 2027.

Way-Too-Early Look at Bullpen

Washington Nationals pitcher Erik Tolman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bullpen:



1. Brad Lord

2. Will Dion

3. Erik Tolman

4. Yovanny Cruz

5. Orlando Ribalta

6. TBD

7. TBD

8. TBD

Then there's the bullpen.

Brad Lord, Will Dion, Erik Tolman, Yovanny Cruz and Orlando Ribalta look like locks to hold a spot. Lord and Dion could be in the mix for a starting position, but I think they remain part of the relief staff. Tolman has been a revelation to finish this season. Ribalta was solid before he was placed on the injured list. And Cruz could be thrust into the closer role.

But this is where the biggest overhaul is likely to come, as Toboni and his front office could be poised to put their imprint on this bullpen after going into the 2026 season with little changes made. That might be where free agency comes into play, as signing two established relievers could be how Toboni opts to shake things up.

Regardless of how Washington attacks their pitching problem this offseason, it's clear they have to do something to address it. And once the 2026 campaign officially comes to a close, all eyes will be on how this front office regime chooses to accomplish that.