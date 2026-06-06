Nationals Star Prospect 'Strikingly Similar' to Superstar Rookie Kevin McGonigle

One of the most important things for the Washington Nationals this year was to see their top prospects take a step forward in their careers.

With Paul Toboni now leading the front office as the president of baseball operations, the aim of the organization is to get the rebuild back on track by constructing an elite farm system that produces homegrown star players.

So far, that mission has started strong. Multiple farmhands are in the midst of breakout seasons, as shortstop Ronny Cruz, infielder Seaver King and right-handed pitcher Miguel Sime Jr. have already been promoted. But perhaps the most impressive out of the bunch is Devin Fitz-Gerald, as he has turned heads inside and outside of the organization.

Devin Fitz-Gerald Draws Comp to Kevin McGonigle

Wilmington Nationals prospect Devin Fitz-Gerald | Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Acquired as part of the MacKenzie Gore blockbuster trade, the 20-year-old has been sensational with High-A Wilmington to start this season. Through 49 games, he has slashed .275/.383/.549 with 12 home runs, 11 doubles, three triples, 36 RBIs and 30 walks to 39 strikeouts.

He has quickly become an eye-catching star in this pipeline, and that has caused his teammate and fellow top prospect Ethan Petry to compare Fitz-Gerald to former superstar prospect and current AL Rookie of the Year favorite Kevin McGonigle.

"Teammate Ethan Petry played with Detroit Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle in the Arizona Fall League, and said Fitz-Gerald's approach, skills and consistency are strikingly similar," wrote Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic (subscription required).

That should be music to the ears of Nationals fans everywhere. While Washington's decision makers were high on what Fitz-Gerald could become within their system, even they are likely shocked at how good he's been this year after entering the season with just 41 professional games under his belt. Now considered a top 100 overall prospect in the sport, the switch-hitting infielder looks like he could be a future franchise cornerstone by the time he gets called up to The Show.

As for the McGonigle comparison by Petry, the Nationals can only hope that Fitz-Gerald reaches those heights. After being one of the premier prospects in all of baseball before the Detroit Tigers selected him to their Opening Day roster this year, McGonigle hasn't missed a beat in the majors at the age of 21 with a slash line of .287/.388/.409 through 61 games.

Fitz-Gerald is undoubtedly someone to keep a close eye on when it comes to how he finishes this season. Because if he continues to perform the way he has, then there's a chance he could be on a similar trajectory to McGonigle when it comes to his MLB arrival time.