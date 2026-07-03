A New Name Has Been Connected to Nationals Ahead of 2026 MLB Draft

Just when it seemed like there was an idea about who the Washington Nationals might take in the first round of the upcoming 2026 MLB Draft, a new name has started to circulate.

Two-way prep star Jared Grindlinger was the popular player mocked to them at No. 11 for a while, but it now seems like the Nationals are going to select a college bat. Infielders like Texas A&M's Chris Hacopian, Alabama's Justin Lebron, Kentucky's Tyler Bell have all been tossed around, and even outfielders like TCU's Sawyer Strosnider, Georgia Tech's Drew Burress and Virginia's AJ Gracia have been mentioned.

But ahead of the first round getting underway on July 11, it seems like Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese is now someone to keep an eye on.

Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America Have Mocked Ace Reese to Nationals

Mississippi State infielder Ace Reese | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline shared that "the Nats do like the Mississippi State third baseman" when he had Reese going to Washington in his most recent mock draft. But he also added that all college bats could be in play at pick No. 11 for the Nationals.

That makes it seem like almost a certainty that Paul Toboni and his front office are going to go down that route instead of drafting a high-upside prep player or a college arm. But it's interesting that Reese is now the name circulating with the draft almost a week away.

Carlos Collazo of Baseball America (subscription required) also has Reese going to Washington in the first round, as he altered his past prediction of Grindlinger going to the nation's capital in the previous edition of his mock draft.

"I'll move off our previous Grindlinger selection here for the Nationals and give them one of the most imposing hit/power combos in the class in Ace Reese. Washington is one of a number of teams I've heard tied more to college hitters in recent days," he wrote.

Ace Reese Would Give Nationals Another High-End Infield Prospect

Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reese has been dominant against SEC competition the past two years. He had a .352/.422/.718 slash line as a sophomore before slashing .336/.432/.721 this past season as a junior. He also has hit 20-plus home runs in each of the 2025 and 2026 campaigns, while recording 65 or more RBIs, as well.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is known for his power. He can hit the ball over the fence to any part of the park, and evaluators, per MLB Pipeline, believe he can be a 25-30 homer guy in the majors. Swing decisions will be something he has to work on going forward, but this past year, he drew 41 walks compared to 63 strikeouts across 62 games played, which is a great sign.

There are questions about whether Reese will stick at third base in the professional ranks or not. He has limited athleticism, so there's a chance he could move to first base or a corner outfield spot at some point during his career. If that's the case, that would fit better with Washington's needs, as they have tons of high-end infield prospects but are still searching for a long-term first baseman.

That's something for down the road, though. In the meantime, Reese is now someone to firmly keep an eye on in the coming days as the Nationals decide who they are going to take with their first-round pick in the 2026 draft.