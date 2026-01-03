Harry Ford Given Surprising Odds to Make Nationals' Opening Day Roster

With 2026 now here, Washington Nationals fans can start looking ahead to how this team might look when Opening Day arrives on March 26.

More moves will be made between now and then -- most likely a trade featuring MacKenzie Gore that will really shake things up -- but because major additions aren't expected to be made, the fanbase largely knows how the roster is going to look.

A major battle to keep an eye on this spring is at catcher. Following the trade to acquire star prospect Harry Ford from the Seattle Mariners, the 22-year-old will have an opportunity to not only make the Opening Day roster, but to potentially be the starter.

It should come as no surprise that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed Ford as the "most MLB-ready prospect" for the Nationals entering 2026. But it was the percentage chance he gave the talented catcher to make the Opening Day roster that was notable.

Harry Ford Given 55% Chance to Make Nationals' Opening Day Roster

"The Nationals acquired Ford from the Mariners in December in exchange for controllable lefty reliever Jose A. Ferrer, and now he is no longer blocked by Cal Raleigh. He still has Keibert Ruiz, Riley Adams and Drew Millas to contend with on the 40-man roster, but it's not unreasonable to think he could beat out Adams for the backup role this spring and push Ruiz for the starting job by midseason," Reuter wrote.

When Ford was acquired, many viewed that move as writing on the wall that Keibert Ruiz's time with the organization would be coming to an end at some point. However, new manager Blake Butera made it a point to state Ruiz is still in the team's plans this spring.

Riley Adams signed a one-year contract early in the process when he avoided arbitration, with that being a sign that he would be solidified in a backup role regardless of who the starter might be. But that would not be a tough deal to eat if Washington decided the catching duo should be Ruiz and Ford following spring training.

Having played just 8 MLB games, it’s unfair to assess Harry Ford’s production thus far.



Across Triple-A in ‘25, the 22 y/o catcher hit .283 with 16 HR, 125 wRC+ over 97 games.



Good discipline. New National. pic.twitter.com/Q9j0kLLn92 — Sam Fosberg (@discussbaseball) December 6, 2025

It will be interesting to see how everything turns out before Opening Day arrives. It's no secret that this is an important spring for Ruiz if he's going to have a spot on the roster to begin the year. His regression has made him a DFA candidate, and that was before the new regime was brought in. So it will be up to him to earn a spot going forward.

As for Ford, the Nationals view him as the long-term piece of their future behind the plate. That could result in a more patient approach while they try to get him major league-ready. Because of that, there's a chance he could begin the 2026 season in Triple-A before getting called up later in the year.

All of that makes the catcher battle something to monitor for this fanbase when spring training arrives, and it explains why Ford isn't viewed as a lock to make the 2026 Opening Day roster just yet.

