Injury Updates on Three Nationals Pitchers Provide Different Levels of Optimism

The Washington Nationals pitching staff is going to be a story throughout the season.

Regardless of if they have good or bad performances, a lot of attention is going to be on that unit this year. That was evident when both the bullpen and starting rotation were directly responsible for multiple losses last week, and it's even more evident now that they have shut down the Milwaukee Brewers in the first two games of their weekend set to earn a series victory.

At some point this season, the Nationals will be getting back at least two pieces of the puzzle, as both DJ Herz and Trevor Williams work their way back from elbow surgery. And despite being on the 60-day injured list with a concerning right flexor strain, the hope is Josiah Gray can be a factor at some point, too.

When that trio will make their return is anyone's guess, but Jessica Camerato of MLB.com provided updates on all three of them when it comes to where they are in their rehab process.

DJ Herz Is Ramping Up His Bullpen Work

Washington Nationals starting pitcher DJ Herz | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Herz seems like he's the closest one out of the three to returning. According to Camerato, he threw 25 pitches during a bullpen session on April 8. That is a good sign for Washington when it comes to getting the left-hander back at some point this season. The initial projection was that he would return in the second half, and nothing has indicated he might return sooner. However, he was also throwing this spring, and it seems like he's inching closer to getting cleared for a rehab assignment.

When that does happen, Herz will be someone to keep an eye on. Acquired ahead of the trade deadline in 2023 from the Chicago Cubs, the lefty was impressive for the Nationals in 2024 when he posted a 4.16 ERA across 19 starts with 106 strikeouts and 36 walks in 88 2/3 innings pitched.

As the pitcher with the highest upside, Washington has to see what they have in the 25-year-old since he could be a long-term rotation piece for this organization. But coming off Tommy John surgery, it's anyone's guess as to how he might look, which is why it will be important to see him back on the mound whenever that time comes.

Josiah Gray Hasn't Started Throwing Yet

Washington Nationals pitcher Josiah Gray | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Gray entered the offseason healthy and ready to compete for an Opening Day rotation spot. He ultimately didn't get the nod and was optioned to Triple-A where he and the coaching staff were going to work on things coming off his long absence due to Tommy John surgery. But before he could get started, he was placed on the 60-day IL.

Hopefully the flexor strain is just that and nothing more. Another long-term surgical procedure would likely spell the end of his Nationals tenure and might even end his career. Per Camerato, Gray is "continuing his forearm strengthening and stability work" and is "not yet throwing." When he might start throwing again is unclear.

Trevor Williams Beginning His Mound Progression

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Someone who is a bit out of sight, out of mind is Williams. The veteran struggled in 2025 before he was put on the injured list with an elbow sprain. He then underwent an internal brace procedure in mid-July to fix his damaged elbow. Initial projections suggested he would return in the second half of this season, which seems like that will happen.

Camerato reported that Williams has traveled to Florida where he will start his mound progression. From there, he will continue to work his way back through the rehab process until he is cleared for a rehab assignment in the minors. What his role looks like when he is able to return isn't clear. But a lot of that will be determined by how he performs when he is back on the mound in a live-game setting.