Nationals Reveal Official Gameday Roster for Their Spring Breakout Game

On March 5, the Washington Nationals had to submit their 40-man player pool for the upcoming Spring Breakout game against the St. Louis Cardinals that's set to take place on March 19.

That initial group was loaded with talent, as 27 of the Nationals' top 30 prospects were part of the equation. The only top 30 guys who weren't selected -- Travis Sykora, Jarlin Susana and Alejandro Rosario -- are recovering from surgical procedures and aren't available.

Washington had to pare things down to a gameday roster on March 18, and they officially released who will be part of this showcase event when they take the field on Thursday.

27 players will make up this roster, and there is still plenty of talent that will be on display against the Cardinals. Already highlighted as one of the most star-studded matchups across this year's Spring Breakout games, this group should provide Nationals fans a glimpse into the future when it comes to who could be this franchise's next wave of star players.

Making up the gameday roster are 12 pitchers, two catchers, eight infielders and four outfielders. There is a lot of star power amongst every position group, and it will be interesting to see who stands out when the contest is over.

Nationals' Spring Breakout Gameday Roster

Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pitchers (12)

-Landon Harmon (No. 10 prospect)

-Alex Clemmey (No. 11 prospect)

-Yoel Tejada Jr. (No. 13 prospect)

-Miguel Sime Jr. (No. 16 prospect)

-Sean Paul Linan (No. 27 prospect)

-Tucker Biven (Not Ranked)

-Davian Garcia (Not Ranked)

-Sandy Gaston (Not Ranked)

-Josh Randall (Not Ranked)

-Cesar Rojas (Not Ranked)

-Erik Tolman (Not Ranked)

-Luke Young (Not Ranked)

Catchers (2)

-Caleb Lomavita (No. 28 prospect)

-Kevin Bazzell (Not Ranked)

Infielders (8)

-Eli Willits (No. 1 prospect)

-Gavin Fien (No. 5 prospect)

-Seaver King (No. 7 prospect)

-Luke Dickerson (No. 8 prospect)

-Coy James (No. 17 prospect)

-Angel Feliz (No. 23 prospect)

-Ronny Cruz (No. 25 prospect)

-Yohandy Morales (No. 29 prospect)

Outfielders (4)

-Andrew Pinckney (No. 19 prospect)

-Yeremy Cabrera (No. 20 prospect)

-Sam Petersen (No. 22 prospect)

-Phillip Glasser (Not Ranked)

17 of Nationals Top 30 Prospects Will Compete in Spring Breakout

Washington Nationals prospect Alex Clemmey | Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

More than half of Washington's top 30 prospects will be on display in this showcase exhibition game, as 17 of their star youngsters made the gameday roster. That should be exciting for Nationals fans, especially since both Eli Willits and Gavin Fien are the headliners.

The infield has the most high-end talent. All eight players rank in the top 30, with four of them being inside the top 10. Despite the pitching staff getting trimmed down a bit when it comes to top 30 guys, this group has tons of intrigue with Landon Harmon, Alex Clemmey and Miguel Sime Jr. headlining the unit. As for the unranked prospects, they also can make a statement for themselves and potentially use this game to springboard their careers or vault into the top 30 down the road.

Overall, Washington's matchup against St. Louis should be a good one. And with the game set to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and broadcasted on MLB.tv, Nationals fans won't want to miss this contest.