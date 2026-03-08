Nationals Spring Breakout Game Listed as One of Best Potential Prospect Matchups

On March 19, the Washington Nationals will face the St. Louis Cardinals in this year's Spring Breakout game that will feature the top prospects from each team.

This will be the third iteration of the showcase event, and both previous versions have received glowing praise for giving fans a chance to watch prospects play that they normally wouldn't get to see. This time around won't be any different. However, the matchup between the Nationals and Cardinals is being highlighted as one to watch based on the talent that will be on the field.

Jim Callis of MLB.com stated both the contest itself and the individual battle between two of the best prospects in the sport on each team is why this game made his list.

Talent Will Be All Over the Field on March 19

Washington Nationals prospect Alex Clemmey | Kris Craig/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

27 of Washington's top 30 prospects made this Spring Breakout roster. That is a ton of young talent that will be on display during this showcase event, and it makes for an exciting matchup against a St. Louis farm system that was last ranked No. 12 by MLB Pipeline.

"... both of these organizations have been busy this offseason trading for young talent and will move up in our next system rankings in March. The Nationals acquired catcher Harry Ford (No. 71), shortstop Gavin Fien (the 12th overall pick in 2025) and hard-throwing right-hander Luis Perales, among others. Cardinals additions include righties Jurrangelo Cijntje (No. 91) and Yhoiker Fajardo, plus left-hander Brandon Clarke," wrote Callis.

It will be exciting to not only see what the Nationals youngsters have to offer, but how they do against one of the better farm systems in the sport. But even though baseball is a team game, it's no secret that a whole lot of eyes in this fanbase will be on Eil Willits to see how he looks.

Eli Willits vs. JJ Wetherholt Named One of Best Individual Matchups

Washington Nationals prospect Eli Willits | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Willits will enter his first full season of professional baseball this year. And after he performed the way he did when he debuted for multiple games following the draft in 2025, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the No. 1 overall pick.

Cardinals fans likely feel the same way about JJ Wetherholt, their first-round pick of the 2024 draft who they took seventh overall. And with Wetherholt coming in as the No. 5 overall prospect in the sport and Willits No. 13, this will be a star-studded showdown between the two young shortstops even though they technically won't truly face each other.

"Another possible battle of offensive-minded shortstops. Wetherholt might have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft had he not suffered a hamstring injury during his junior season at West Virginia, and Willits did go No. 1 in 2025," wrote Callis.

All in all, it's clear that this Spring Breakout game on March 19 is going to be one to watch. And with how much talent Washington has on their roster, it will be great to see the future stars on full display.