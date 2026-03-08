Nationals Spring Breakout Game Listed as One of Best Potential Prospect Matchups
In this story:
On March 19, the Washington Nationals will face the St. Louis Cardinals in this year's Spring Breakout game that will feature the top prospects from each team.
This will be the third iteration of the showcase event, and both previous versions have received glowing praise for giving fans a chance to watch prospects play that they normally wouldn't get to see. This time around won't be any different. However, the matchup between the Nationals and Cardinals is being highlighted as one to watch based on the talent that will be on the field.
Jim Callis of MLB.com stated both the contest itself and the individual battle between two of the best prospects in the sport on each team is why this game made his list.
Talent Will Be All Over the Field on March 19
27 of Washington's top 30 prospects made this Spring Breakout roster. That is a ton of young talent that will be on display during this showcase event, and it makes for an exciting matchup against a St. Louis farm system that was last ranked No. 12 by MLB Pipeline.
"... both of these organizations have been busy this offseason trading for young talent and will move up in our next system rankings in March. The Nationals acquired catcher Harry Ford (No. 71), shortstop Gavin Fien (the 12th overall pick in 2025) and hard-throwing right-hander Luis Perales, among others. Cardinals additions include righties Jurrangelo Cijntje (No. 91) and Yhoiker Fajardo, plus left-hander Brandon Clarke," wrote Callis.
It will be exciting to not only see what the Nationals youngsters have to offer, but how they do against one of the better farm systems in the sport. But even though baseball is a team game, it's no secret that a whole lot of eyes in this fanbase will be on Eil Willits to see how he looks.
Eli Willits vs. JJ Wetherholt Named One of Best Individual Matchups
Willits will enter his first full season of professional baseball this year. And after he performed the way he did when he debuted for multiple games following the draft in 2025, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the No. 1 overall pick.
Cardinals fans likely feel the same way about JJ Wetherholt, their first-round pick of the 2024 draft who they took seventh overall. And with Wetherholt coming in as the No. 5 overall prospect in the sport and Willits No. 13, this will be a star-studded showdown between the two young shortstops even though they technically won't truly face each other.
"Another possible battle of offensive-minded shortstops. Wetherholt might have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft had he not suffered a hamstring injury during his junior season at West Virginia, and Willits did go No. 1 in 2025," wrote Callis.
All in all, it's clear that this Spring Breakout game on March 19 is going to be one to watch. And with how much talent Washington has on their roster, it will be great to see the future stars on full display.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he worked at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad became the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continued to cover Penn State athletics. Currently, Brad is the Publisher for Washington Nationals On SI and covers multiple teams across the On SI network. He is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, where he and his co-host discuss topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai