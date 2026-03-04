These Nationals Players Have Underwhelmed During Early Spring Training Action

On Tuesday, the Washington Nationals got to enjoy a rare day off on their calendar during this spring training ramp-up period before the 2026 season gets underway.

That allowed the fanbase to sit back and take stock of what has transpired during the early games that have taken place. I already highlighted those players who have stood out when it comes to their performances on the field, but there is also the other side of things that needs to be discussed.

As always, it has to be pointed out that spring training games don't matter. Players are getting used to competing in live action again and are largely tinkering with things, especially those who already are sitting comfortably with a roster spot.

With that in mind, this piece is just about taking stock of what has transpired so far during the early spring training games. So those who have struggled have were highlighted below.

Daylen Lile

It's hard to argue that Daylen Lile's performance hasn't been the most disappointing of the spring thus far. He has failed to record a single hit, as he's gone 0-for-12 with two walks and five strikeouts in five games. The 23-year-old has knocked in two runs and has scored one himself, but he's looked lost at the plate during the early going.

Lile will have plenty of time to turn things around. And based on what he did last season to close out the year, there should be minimal concern that he'll get it going at the plate eventually. However, seeing him perform in this manner is a bit surprising.

Dylan Crews

On the flip side, there is some underlying concern about Dylan Crews ever figuring things out with the bat in his hands. That's why the hope was for him to have a good showing during spring training. While that could still happen, he's started off 1-for-9 with a walk and three strikeouts in four games.

Now, he's also dealing with a thumb injury after getting hit by a pitch during live batting practice. It's not clear how much time Crews will miss, if any at all. But after being limited to just 85 games last year due to injury, this is not the start anyone hoped for when it came to the former second overall pick.

Mitchell Parker

This was always going to be an important spring for Mitchell Parker after he had a disastrous 2025 campaign and was demoted out of the rotation. But now with just one starting spot up for grabs, the lefty needs to prove why he should win that battle instead of being moved into the bullpen or even optioned back to the minors before the start of the season.

Well, things haven't gone as planned for Parker. He's allowed only two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings across his two outings. But he's struck out three batters compared to walking five, which was a main issue for him last year. It will be crucial for Parker to pitch better throughout the rest of spring if he's going to earn an Opening Day roster spot.

Andrew Pinckney

While Washington's outfield looks like the most stacked unit on paper, things can change in a hurry in the sport of baseball, evident by the recent Crews injury. Because of that, fringe roster players like Andrew Pinckney had an opportunity to prove why they should be considered as first call-ups if anything serious were to occur. But unfortunately for him, that hasn't been the case so far.

Pinckey, a 2023 fourth-round pick, got things going early when he provided a highlight-worthy throw from his spot in right field when he threw out a runner. He then hit a double in his second at-bat. But since that point, he hasn't recorded a hit and is now 1-for-12 with seven strikeouts this spring. That is not what he was hoping for after getting off to a sizzling start.