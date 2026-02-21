Four Takeaways From Nationals Spring Training Opener vs. Astros

Spring training got underway for the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

With it being a split-squad day, the main team stayed in Palm Beach to face the Houston Astros. The old adage is that everything that happens during the spring should be taken with a grain of salt, so these takeaways aren't the be-all and end-all. However, with baseball finally back in action with games against opposing teams taking place, it's hard not to make assessments on what occurred.

The Nationals decided to pull all of their starters for young prospects after the fifth inning, so these takeaways below will be about what happened during the first half of the game when things were tied up at 1-1.

Up-and-Down Pitching Performance

Washington's pitchers technically weren't charged with the lone Astros run that was plated during the first five innings of the contest, but that doesn't mean they were sharp. Jake Eder -- the starter for the game -- went two innings where he gave up two hits, had two strikeouts and two walks. However, he didn't cover first base in the top of the second, and that allowed Houston to score a run.

After Eder was pulled, Richard Lovelady, PJ Poulin and Paxton Schultz all got their first action of spring with an inning each. Lovelady was a bit rocky. He struck out three batters and also issued three walks. But he gave up no damage.

Poulin gave up a hit, but he wasn't in a ton of trouble since he recorded two outs prior to that and ended the frame with a strikeout. Schulz began his inning with a K, but he issued a walk later in the frame and could have been in trouble when he gave up a hard line drive. However, it was caught by his right fielder to get the Nationals back on offense without a run being scored.

All in all, this was an early spring training game where there were some bright moments and rusty moments that shone through. Things should get better from here on out as the pitching staff gets used to throwing in game settings.

Andrew Pinckney Impressed

Andrew Pinckney has a slim chance of making the Opening Day roster. However, he could be a real rotation piece for the Nationals this year if he continues to perform the way he did on Saturday.

Pinckney provided an early highlight in the top of the first inning when he threw out Zach Cole from right field. Houston's outfielder was trying to tag up from second base on a fly out to right, and Pinckney showed why he is considered to have the best arm in the Washington's pipeline.

Beyond that, while he struck out in his first at-bat, he showcased the pop he has when he ripped a double in the bottom of the fifth inning that one-hopped to the wall. He was the leadoff man and that was a momentum builder for the Nationals during that frame, as it allowed them to tie things up at one when he came across the plate after CJ Abrams drew a walk with the bases loaded.

Pinckney is 25 years old and is a top 30 prospect. He's coming off a great showing with Triple-A Rochester last season when he slashed .269/.348/.431 with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs in 125 games. He's someone to keep an eye on the rest of spring.

Dylan Crews Struggled at the Plate

Again, there shouldn't be a whole lot put into spring training performances -- especially during the first game of the schedule -- but the hope was Dylan Crews would look better than he did in this one after having an offseason to work on his game.

Crews began with a strikeout swinging in the first inning. Then, in his next-at bat, he fouled out to third base. He had a huge opportunity to come through in a clutch situation for Washington in bottom of the fifth when the bases were loaded with one out and the game was tied at one. But he grounded into an inning-ending double play.

An 0-for-3 showing with a strikeout and personally leaving four on base was not how Crews or the Nationals wanted to see him get his spring training campaign underway. However, he'll have plenty of time to ramp things up before Opening Day to begin his bounce back season in 2026.

Poor All-Around Offensive Performance

Pitching is usually ahead of batting at this point in the year. But it wasn't a great showing for Washington at the plate through the first five innings. Not only did they muster up only three hits, but they weren't able to execute in clutch situations.

Again, this is the first game of spring training so this is to be expected, especially because not all the normal starters were in the lineup. But the hope is they will be able to fix what transpired in Game 1 as they get ready for the upcoming season.

Leftovers

The Nationals beat the Astros by a score of 2-1. And while it was just a spring training game, it was still the first win for new manager Blake Butera since he took over as the skipper of Washington. Hopefully this will be the first of many.

Beyond that, it was cool to see the prospects get real burn when the starters were replaced after the fifth inning. 2025 No. 1 overall pick Eli Willits slotted into shortstop, so it was great to see him in a Nationals uniform even if he went 0-for-1 in his lone at-bat. And it was actually one of the prospects -- Ethan Petry -- who won the game for Washington, as he hit a solo home run 434 feet to center field in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Nationals are back in action on Sunday at 1:10 pm. ET against the Miami Marlins.