Trade Speculation Regarding Nationals Star CJ Abrams Heats Up Once Again

Spring training might be underway for the Washington Nationals, but that hasn't stopped the front office from being active when it comes to improving this roster.

They traded for Andre Granillo, signed Miles Mikolas and even added bullpen arms Cionel Perez and Drew Smith on minor league deals to try and bolster this relief staff. But just how aggressive is new president of baseball operations willing to be this spring?

Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required) surveyed a group of 36 executives, former executives, managers, coaches and scouts for his annual spring training preview. He asked them if they believed a blockbuster trade could take place before Opening Day, and many in the bunch had their eyes on Toboni dealing one of his star players.

CJ Abrams Seen As Most Likely to Get Traded This Spring

Seven out of the 36 picked CJ Abrams as the most likely to get traded. That was the most out of anyone, including Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins -- who got six votes -- and Isaac Paredes of the Houston Astros -- who received four votes. Both players have been on the trade block throughout the winter.

This bit of information put out by Stark is a bit of a surprise considering Toboni stated he told Abrams the team is not actively shopping him. The Nationals also turned down what was reported to be a strong offer by the San Francisco Giants for their star shortstop before spring training got underway, which seemed to suggest he would stay put.

Will Nationals Actually Trade CJ Abrams This Spring?

Whether Abrams could actually be on the move is what everyone in this fanbase is wondering. There were reports earlier in the offseason that seemed like it was only a matter of time before he was dealt. However, he remained part of the roster and now looks like a key part of this team now that spring has arrived.

But Stark added an interesting note in his article based on the survey he conducted regarding the possibility that Washington could actually manufacture a blockbuster for Abrams. And it's reheated the trade speculation surrounding the star shortstop once again.

"It isn't often that a 25-year-old former All-Star shortstop, with three years of team control, becomes an item of legitimate trade chatter. But in the case of Abrams, this is more than just the usual rumor-mill buzzing. ... Turns out the Nationals' price wasn’t right for the Giants — or for any of the other teams doing middle-infield shopping this winter. But if you think that means Abrams is staying put, I have a Washington Monument I'd like to sell you," the insider wrote.

At the very least, that's a notable statement by someone who is pluged in. And it should make Nationals fans pay attention to trade rumors involving Abrams despite the fact that spring training has gotten underway.

