Paul Toboni Lays Out Tough Decision Nationals Have to Make This Offseason

The Washington Nationals need to improve.

The ownership group knows that, the front office knows that and the players and coaching staff know that, as well.

That type of alignment should have everyone within the organization pulling in the right direction this winter, as the Nationals look to be firmly on the upswing after they had their most wins in a singular season since they won the World Series in 2019. But to get to that next level, Washington has to upgrade their roster. And the pitching staff is the clear area of focus that needs to be augmented; both in the bullpen and in the starting rotation.

President of baseball operations Paul Toboni will seemingly have more funds at his disposal to utilize this offseason. However, he is still faced with a tough decision about what is in the best interest for the long-term health of the franchise.

Nationals Weighing Immediate Improvement vs. Long-Term Development

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"The offense has performed, so now it's about moving the pitching group forward," Toboni said, per The Athletic (subscription required). "The decision that we're going to be faced with at times is going to be like, 'OK, do we want to spend money on these players, even if it comes at the cost of the development of someone internally that we believe in?'"

For many in the fanbase, the answer might be a no-brainer.

Immediate results are needed, so the franchise should be aggressive to bring in players who can provide those immediate results. But, as has been seen so many times over the course of MLB free agency, signing high-profile players doesn't guarantee they will continue to perform their best. And that's a risk that could cripple Washington if they don't add the right pitchers.

That doesn't mean the Nationals shouldn't sign anyone this offseason. It's clear that some outside help is needed in both the rotation and bullpen. And after putting a short-term bandage on things for years, it's time for the organization to take an actual swing at making tangible improvements.

But is signing someone like Trevor Rogers or Freddy Peralta to a top-of-the-market deal better than adding a couple established bullpen arms while they continue to let some of their elite pitching prospects develop? And what happens if the noteworthy free agent additions underperform and another bad contract is on the books?

I'm a firm believer that it's time for the Nationals to spend some real money again, especially after what this young group of players showed throughout the 2026 campaign. But there are risks involved with that strategy, and that's something Toboni and his front office have to weigh this offseason that isn't so cut and dry.